The President of Turkmenistan met with the heads of the Bouygues company

On Thursday, 26 September, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the heads of the Bouygues company – Edward Bouygues, Deputy CEO of Bouygues, William Bouygues, member of the Board, and Pierre-Eric Saint-Andre, Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Bâtiment International.

“Bouygues has been a reliable partner for many years, whose projects have been implemented in accordance with international quality standards,” the head of state stressed, expressing confidence that the current visit would be an important contribution to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Appreciating the contribution of Bouygues, which has been operating in Turkmenistan for the past three decades, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that a lot of work has been done during this period.

The projects implemented by the company contribute to the development of the economy of Turkmenistan and the strengthening of the country’s construction and industrial potential.

“Turkmenistan is always open for cooperation and is ready to build partnerships with companies with solid experience, which Bouygues certainly belongs to,” the head of state stressed.

In turn, the businessmen expressed Bouygues’ interest in strengthening its position in the promising Turkmen market. As it was emphasized, the company will continue to strictly follow its contractual obligations, making every effort to implement projects.

Noting the good opportunities for further cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed the willingness of the Turkmen side to develop a traditional partnership and consider specific proposals from the company.

Meeting with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

During the meeting with the heads of the Bouygues company, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s joint activities with this company, which is a long-standing and reliable business partner of the country.

Over the years, a wide range of architectural projects have been implemented, which contributed to the transformation of the image of Ashgabat.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people also invited French partners to participate in the construction and equipping of buildings of the Medical Cluster in the new city of Arkadag.

The businessmen stressed that they had gained positive experience of working in Turkmenistan during the construction of the Oguzkent hotel in Ashgabat. They also noted the established constructive partnership in the implementation of large-scale projects within the framework of the national urban development program, building up the country’s potential in this area.

Turkmenistan is always open for cooperation and is ready to build partnerships with the largest companies, which, of course, includes Bouygues, to consider new proposals for the realization of the urban development program, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed.///nCa, 27 September 2024