News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the President for the development of strategic partnership in Central Asia of the company “John Deere”

The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the President for the development of strategic partnership in Central Asia of the company “John Deere”

By

On Thursday, 26 September, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President for the development of strategic partnership in Central Asia of the company “John Deere” Csaba Lejko .

During discussions on future cooperation, it was highlighted that agriculture is a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s economy. Given the sector’s modernization, there are significant opportunities for collaboration with leading international businesses.

The American company was recognized as a longstanding and reliable partner of Turkmenistan’s agro-industrial complex. The increased supply of John Deere sowing and harvesting equipment, which has proven effective in local conditions, is a testament to successful bilateral cooperation.

Another area of partnership is the training of skilled professionals. The meeting underscored the value of continued cooperation in this field.

Turkmenistan reiterated its openness to further cooperation with John Deere.

At the meeting’s conclusion,  Csaba Lejko reaffirmed his company’s commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial business ties with Turkmenistan.///nCa, 27 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the heads of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  2. Turkish Company Rönesans Holding presents shopping center project to the National Leader of Turkmen people
  3. Uzbekistan may start exporting John Deere agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan
  4. President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmen people congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of Russia
  5. National Leader of Turkmen People meets with Head of Çalik Holding
  6. Узбекистан может начать экспорт сельхозтехники John Deere в Туркменистан
  7. National leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov took part in the meeting “Central Asia + Germany” – Agenda and results of the working visit to Berlin
  8. Interview with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan on the development of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation
  9. National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia discussed the current state of bilateral partnership
  10. National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Secretary General of the CIS
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan