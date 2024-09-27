The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the President for the development of strategic partnership in Central Asia of the company “John Deere”

On Thursday, 26 September, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President for the development of strategic partnership in Central Asia of the company “John Deere” Csaba Lejko .

During discussions on future cooperation, it was highlighted that agriculture is a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s economy. Given the sector’s modernization, there are significant opportunities for collaboration with leading international businesses.

The American company was recognized as a longstanding and reliable partner of Turkmenistan’s agro-industrial complex. The increased supply of John Deere sowing and harvesting equipment, which has proven effective in local conditions, is a testament to successful bilateral cooperation.

Another area of partnership is the training of skilled professionals. The meeting underscored the value of continued cooperation in this field.

Turkmenistan reiterated its openness to further cooperation with John Deere.

At the meeting’s conclusion, Csaba Lejko reaffirmed his company’s commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial business ties with Turkmenistan.///nCa, 27 September 2024