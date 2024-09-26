Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited – a Silver Partner of the OGT 2024

Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited is proud to announce its status as a Silver Partner of the XXIX International Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition of Turkmenistan (OGT 2024). This prestigious event will be held in Ashgabat from October 23 to 25, 2024.

OGT 2024, a premier international conference and exhibition focused on Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, will delve into several critical topics. Among these are the future of energy and investment opportunities in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry, as well as a focus on green energy and the environmental aspects of hydrocarbon development. Technological innovations and the role of human capital in a successful energy transition will also be highlighted.

Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited has been actively involved in various aspects of Turkmenistan’s energy sector, including hydrocarbon exploration and development, oil product processing and trading, field geophysical surveys, oil and gas well drilling, drilling rig rental, well workover and stimulation, as well as construction and modernization of oil and gas infrastructure and seismic data processing.

Since establishing its branch in Ashgabat in 2008, Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited has successfully implemented several projects, including the workover of idle wells, drilling new wells, and conducting 2D and 3D seismic surveys.

Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited holds a leading position in the implementation of oil and gas projects in various regions worldwide.

To date, over 150 delegates from 30 countries have registered to participate in OGT 2024.

More information can be found on the event website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com

///nCa, 26 September 2024 (Material provided by the OGT 2024 Organizing Committee)