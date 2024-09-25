Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty!

Today, in the epoch of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, we celebrate the main holiday of our country with glorious accomplishments and labor achievements – the 33rd anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

Dear compatriots, I sincerely congratulate you on the 33rd anniversary of sacred independence!

I wish you good health, a happy life and great success in your work!

Dear compatriots!

Over the years of independence, our country has achieved a lot. Thanks to the grandiose undertakings and large-scale initiatives of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag, which allowed to further increase the authority of the independent neutral Fatherland, it has become a strong state in all respects.

Dear friends!

At the current meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, we are defining long-term goals, the achievement of which will ensure the progressive development of the independent Motherland.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The dynamics of the national economy growth is consistent, which has allowed us to significantly improve the well-being of the population. The growth rate of the gross domestic product since the beginning of the current year has been stable at 6.3 %, which serves as a kind of indicator of the successful implementation of the reforms deployed throughout the country.

We are taking targeted measures to significantly increase the effectiveness of state investment policy: positive dynamics are observed in the implementation of regional and national investment projects, which contributes to strengthening the economic potential of the regions of our country. It should be noted that the recent Investment Forum of Turkmenistan provided good opportunities in the context of strengthening the economic partnership of our country with the world community, allowing us to establish new business contacts and present our investment potential. As for the implementation of investment projects and the expansion of targeted international cooperation, we will continue to work in this direction.

According to the “Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024”, significant investments worth 38.5 billion manats will be disbursed by the end of this year. These funds are aimed at the development of our country, namely, they will allow the construction and modernization of industrial and socio-cultural facilities.

In Turkmenistan, the construction of modern, high-comfort residential buildings continues successfully. We regularly increase the volume of preferential loans for the purchase of housing and consumer loans. At the expense of state funds, we build comfortable residential buildings for citizens in need, and they are also provided with additional social benefits. In general, the transformative developments fully demonstrate the successful implementation of large-scale initiatives in the name of a happy life for our citizens. All our achievements are conditioned by the motto “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is the state only with the people!”

Dear participants of the meeting!

The main goal of our economic policy is to consistently improve the well-being of the people. We are taking comprehensive measures to create new jobs in the regions of the country and ensure social security for the population. The construction of modern cities and new villages is also continuing.

In order to successfully implement in the coming year the tasks defined in the Program “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052”, I order to develop and submit to the Halk Maslahaty the “Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan and Investments in 2025”.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The state budget is an important tool for economic planning. This year, on the basis of the country’s budget, significant funds were allocated for the development of education, health care and culture, construction of industrial and social infrastructure facilities. Of these, the total amount of investments allocated for the construction of industrial facilities amounted to 67.8 %, and social facilities – 32.2 %. Thus, the targeted use and development of the expenditure side of the State Budget was ensured. The revenue part increased due to economic reform, achieving innovative development and increasing the share of the private sector.

The reforms carried out to improve the quality of banking services and maintain the exchange rate of the national currency ensured the stability of money circulation and economic growth.

From January 1 of the new year, we will again increase by 10 % the wages of employees of budget-financed institutions, business enterprises and public associations, pensions and state benefits, and scholarships for students and trainees.

Dear friends!

We are successfully continuing the strategy of accelerated development of the domestic oil and gas industry and its integration into the international energy infrastructure. This year, our focus is on increasing the potential of the oil and gas industry, in particular, the construction of new complexes for processing oil and natural gas, improving geological exploration.

Recently, we began construction the main section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline along the Serhetabat-Herat route, called “Arkadagyň ak ýoly”, and opening and groundbreaking ceremonies for major energy and transport and communications infrastructure facilities were held. The significant events that have opened up new opportunities for us testify to the consistent strengthening of good relations between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan on the initiative of Hero Arkadag.

Dear participants of the meeting!

A lot of work is being done in the construction and industrial complex, which is aimed at the formation of innovative production in the independent Fatherland. We are also creating the necessary conditions for increasing the potential of this complex and creating a production base for business activity in this area.

The construction of highways of national importance and the automobile bridge across the Garabogaz Bay continues, and the material and technical base of the industry is being consistently strengthened with the aim of modernizing highways in accordance with international standards.

Practical measures are also being taken to create new chemical industry production facilities: this year, the second stage of the Bäherden and Lebap cement plants with a capacity of 1 million tons of products per year was commissioned in the Akhal and Lebap provinces.

In addition, water treatment facilities were opened in the capital’s Bagtyyarlyk district and the village of Yashlyk in the Ak Bugday district of the Ahal province, which in turn serves as clear evidence of the successful implementation of our policy to provide the population with clean drinking water.

Significant results have also been achieved in the creation of the country’s ring energy grid: high-voltage overhead power lines have been commissioned along the Akhal-Balkan, Mary-Akhal and Balkan-Dashoguz routes. These measures have allowed us to improve the energy supply to domestic consumers and optimize the export of electricity from different parts of our country. At the same time, the construction of a combined-cycle power plant continues at an accelerated pace in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province. In the coming days, we will take part in the opening ceremony of a hybrid solar-wind power plant in the Kizilarvat district of the Balkan province.

In general, the creation of new production facilities in the construction and industrial complex will continue.

Dear compatriots!

Thanks to our social policy throughout the country – in the regions, the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, a steady growth rate is observed. As for the first “smart” city in the national history of Arkadag, built on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, this year we solemnly celebrated the anniversary of its opening. At the international expo recently held in the Republic of Korea, the city was awarded three awards. It is worth noting that the city of Arkadag was awarded the main prize as the most distinguished among the smart cities, which causes special pride. I sincerely congratulate you, Hero-Arkadag, and all Turkmen citizens on this significant and gratifying event!

The second stage of city construction is currently underway, within the framework of which a number of buildings are planned to be built and opened by 2026 – comfortable residential buildings, specialized industrial facilities, and social infrastructure facilities.

Measures to improve the standard of living of the population will continue, and this fact once again confirms that concern for the well-being of citizens is a priority of state policy.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of our national economy. To incentivize wheat and cotton producers, we increased state purchase prices for this year’s harvest. Our hardworking farmers have demonstrated their dedication by delivering over 1.4 million tons of wheat to the state. Wheat is a precious resource, a legacy of our people and our sovereign Fatherland. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to these skilled farmers who have achieved remarkable success in cultivating and harvesting a bountiful grain harvest, fulfilling their contractual obligations to the state.

As for the dedicated cotton growers, it is expected that this year they will deliver 1.25 million tons of “white gold” to the state.

The tasks of developing the silkworm industry are being effectively solved: this year, more than 2,150 tons of cocoons were produced. Significant progress is also being observed in the livestock and poultry industries: the number of cattle, poultry and camels is growing. In developing agriculture, we directly rely on science and high technology.

Dear friends!

In the independent Fatherland, a lot is being done to preserve the purity of the Akhal-Teke breed and increase their numbers, as well as to breed Turkmen Alabai dog, which are our national pride, and to systematically improve the art of dog breeding.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Our focus is also on measures designed to ensure careful treatment of nature, to preserve and increase its wealth. This year, the fourth edition of the Red Book was published, which is designed to promote the protection of flora and fauna.

Based on the National Forestry Program, comprehensive work is being carried out to transform the Motherland into a blooming garden: environmental well-being is maintained through nationwide greening campaigns that take place annually. According to the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change, great efforts are being made to minimize methane emissions from industrial enterprises operating in our country. The world community supported our proposal to create a Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia, as well as to develop a “Caspian Environmental Initiative”, which will become an effective international mechanism for protecting the ecosystem and biological diversity of the Caspian Sea.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The trade sector is also one of the leading sectors of the country’s economy. Products labeled “Made in Turkmenistan” are in great demand on the world market. Their sales lines are expanding and at the same time the volume of exported domestic products is increasing. In terms of building up international partnerships, exhibitions and conferences, which are organized on a regular basis, play a significant role.

Dear friends!

We are also carrying out significant reforms to modernize the textile industry: we are building complexes for the production of high-quality goods, and the export potential is growing in line with the demands of the time. It should also be noted that special attention is paid to the development of the world-famous national art of carpet weaving, and in this regard we are taking targeted measures for its further popularization and improvement. In general, we will continue to increase the production potential of the sector by launching new specialized enterprises in the future.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan are active in a wide range of industries. In a remarkably short period, they have achieved impressive accomplishments. Entrepreneurs are playing a pivotal role in establishing cutting-edge facilities for the production of competitive and export-oriented products. We will continue our reforms to foster the growth of small, medium, and large businesses.

Dear compatriots!

Comprehensive reforms are being implemented in the country’s transport and communications sector, including those aimed at promoting the revival of the ancient trade route, the Great Silk Road, in a new format. At the same time, efforts are being made to intensify passenger and cargo transportation by all modes of transport and to fully utilize the international transport and transit potential. In this regard, Turkmenistan cooperates with a number of major international organizations, including the United Nations.

Our priority is to expand the infrastructure of transport and transit corridors along the North-South and West-East routes. Here we are doing everything necessary to develop the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transport corridor and increase the volume of freight traffic. We also attach great importance to the formation of an international multimodal transport corridor from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe.

Dear friends!

Large-scale construction of industrial and social facilities related to the transport and communications complex continues in various parts of the country. This year, we will commission the international airport complex in the village of Jebel in the Balkan province, and also open modern residential buildings for employees of the transport and communications sector in Turkmenbashi.

Dear friends!

Our education system is committed to providing a comprehensive education that fosters a broad worldview in the younger generation. In line with this goal, we are prioritizing the construction of general education institutions and gymnasiums that meet international standards across the country.

It is worth noting that today in Ashgabat, new buildings of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering and the Higher Educational Institution of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan are being built at an accelerated pace, and in the city of Turkmenabat – the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi. In addition, the construction of a complex of educational buildings and a dormitory of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan continues in Mary.

This year, on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, a complex of new buildings of the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School, as well as the Magtymguly General Education School in the Republic of Tajikistan opened as a sign of friendship and brotherhood ties between us. The same day, modern schools and kindergartens equipped with advanced technologies opened their doors for young citizens across the country. All this fully serves as an example of the successful implementation of educational reforms.

Dear participants of the meeting!

In the field of science, much work has been done to improve the efficiency of scientific research and new technological research. The accelerated development of science and technology, the emergence of new technologies require the improvement of teaching methods in educational institutions.

Dear friends!

Health protection and ensuring a happy life for the people is one of the priorities of our state policy. The healthcare system provides the population with affordable and at the same time high-quality medical services that meet international standards. With the establishment of the enterprise “Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment” the production of a wide range of medical products has been established. In the future, such products, made from local raw materials, which have a specialized purpose and meet environmental standards, will occupy a large niche in the world market.

We will soon open the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology and the International Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ashgabat. The ceremonies will be timed to coincide with the Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers of Turkmenistan. At the same time, a modern enterprise for the production of medicines based on licorice root will be launched in the city of Turkmenabat in the Lebap province.

Construction is progressing rapidly on several major healthcare projects in the capital, including the International Pediatric Center, the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Oncology, and the Dental Center. Additionally, we are expanding the Archman sanatorium with a new complex of buildings that will accommodate 400 beds. Our future plans include the establishment of international oncology centers in Mary, Balkan, and Lebap provinces, as well as a Center for the Protection of Maternal and Child Health in Dashoguz province.

All this work demonstrates the enormous scale of the introduction of best practices in the field of disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment into the national health care system. In short, protecting the health of the population and ensuring well-being in the country are our most important goals.

Dear friends!

The priorities of state policy include the development of physical education and sports, strengthening the health of citizens and the formation of a physically strong younger generation.

Turkmenistan successfully hosted the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, the World Weightlifting Championships and the Amul-Khazar International Rally, the route of which ran through the Karakum Desert. We achieved similar results in holding the Regional Tennis Tournament among juniors from Central Asian countries, the World Kurash Wrestling Championship, the International Hockey Tournament and other competitions.

It should be noted that by decision of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Ashgabat was declared the City of New Sports Opportunities of the Commonwealth. At the same time, the Asian Tennis Federation declared the Tennis Complex of the capital’s Olympic City the training center of Asia in tennis. These events significantly increased the authority of Turkmenistan in the international sports arena.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Culture and art are the spiritual heritage of the people. The cultural sphere plays a significant role in the careful preservation and glorification of intangible values ​​and the cultural heritage of the Turkmen people. Today, festivals, concerts, exhibitions, creative meetings and other cultural events are regularly held. Their goal is to popularize the achievements of our culture and art in the world. In this regard, it should be noted that this year the Culture Week was held in the city of Arkadag, which has no analogues in the region, and next year this amazing event in honor of art will be held in the Ahal province.

We will continue to provide all the conditions for creative workshop workers to work creatively, creating modern and perfect works.

Dear compatriots!

The National Leader of the Turkmen people put forward an initiative to solemnly celebrate the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi and create a monument to him. As a result, this year the opening ceremony of the cultural and park complex “Magtymguly Pyragy” took place, as well as a monument to our poet and thinker.

Dear participants of the meeting!

On the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the outstanding Eastern philosopher Magtymguly Fragi, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared 2024 as the “Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world – Magtymguly Fragi”. In this significant year, the city of Anau bears the high title of “Cultural Capital of the Turkic World”, which has a special significance.

I am confident that the upcoming International Forum of Heads of State and Government in October, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, as well as other large-scale events dedicated to Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024, will significantly expand the ties of friendship and brotherhood with the countries of the world.

Dear friends!

We attach particular importance to constructive cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – UNESCO. Over the past period, Ancient Merv, Kunyaurgench and the Parthian Fortresses of Nisa have been added to the World Heritage List, and nine more intangible cultural values ​​nominated by us have been included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We will continue to expand our cooperation with UNESCO. Based on this, it is necessary to carry out appropriate work to include the art of breeding Alabai dogs, the tradition of making a baby cradle – sallanchak, as well as the art of singing lullabies in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In addition, necessary measures should be taken to include the once flourishing settlements of Altyn-Depe and Ulug-Depe during the Anau culture, the archaeological site of Dehistan, located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road, and the mountain ecosystem of Koytendag in the World Heritage List. This also regards to the accession of the city of Arkadag to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, and its educational institutions to the Associated Schools Network of this structure.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Expanding relations with countries around the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. Guided by the status of positive neutrality, twice recognized by the United Nations and enshrined in our Constitution, we do everything necessary to build up and strengthen cooperation with authoritative international structures.

The exemplary neutrality of our state for all members of the world community is confirmed by the establishment of the Strategic Advisory Council “Turkmenistan-United Nations”. It is also noteworthy that at the 63rd plenary meeting of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the proposal of our country, the Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” was unanimously adopted. This event has become a clear evidence of the world recognition of Turkmenistan’s efforts to ensure universal peace and strengthen trust between the nations. Based on this, we must now thoroughly prepare for the significant and glorious date of the upcoming year 2025 – the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, in order to meet it with remarkable events and great achievements.

Dear friends!

The Mejlis of the independent Motherland is carrying out effective work aimed at protecting the legitimate interests of citizens and developing economic sectors. At the same time, we believe that it is necessary to significantly strengthen the legal basis for large-scale activities to improve the standard of living of our people. I consider the adoption of new legislative acts and the systematic modernization of existing ones to be one of the urgent requirements.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The grandiose reforms being implemented in our country require all of us to be serious and dedicated in our work, to achieve high results, and therefore, taking into account our responsibility to the Motherland, the present and future generations, we must consistently improve the activities of the highest bodies of state power.

Dear participants of the meeting! Dear compatriots!

Our path to the revival of a new era of a powerful state is the path of happiness and sovereign development, along which we will continue to confidently advance, linking together the past, present and future. In this way, we will successfully continue to follow the course of statehood laid down by the Hero Arkadag for the purpose of developing our country in unity and harmony.

The information presented at the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan about our achievements, as well as new goals, set us great tasks for the coming year, which, I am firmly convinced, we will be able to solve with honor through selfless work together with the people.

Our main goal is the confident advancement of the Fatherland into a great future, and therefore we must do our best to ensure the further prosperity of an independent neutral Motherland and to improve the standard of living of our courageous people.

Dear friends! Dear compatriots!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and your native people on the 33rd anniversary of the independence of the Fatherland!

I wish you good health, a peaceful and happy life, and prosperity for your independent, neutral Motherland!

May the authority of our independent state in the world continue to grow!

Long live the epoch of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state!

Long live independent neutral Turkmenistan! ///TDH, 24 September 2024