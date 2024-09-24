The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan met with the heads of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan

On 19 September 2024, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogaev, met with the Chairman of the State Concern Turkmennebit, Guvanch Atajanov.

During the talks, the parties noted the positive dynamics in cooperation between the two countries and stressed the significant potential of Turkmenistan in the energy sector.

Special attention was paid to opportunities for foreign investors within the framework of Turkmenistan’s open state policy in the field of hydrocarbons.

The same day, Nogaev held a meeting with the Minister of State, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz Maksat Babayev.

During the talks, the parties discussed the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in the gas industry, including the joint development of extractive assets and the implementation of gas pipeline projects.

Following the meeting, the mutual desire to expand strategic cooperation in the energy sector was confirmed.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Intent in order to strengthen cooperation between the countries in the gas industry.///nCa, 24 September 2024