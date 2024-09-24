Ambassador of Turkmenistan donated a collection of Magtymguly Fragi poetry to the National Library of Romania

On 24 September 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annayev visited the National Library of Romania and met with Director Adrian Cioroianu and library staff.

At the meeting, the Ambassador donated to the Library a collection of poems by the Turkmen classic published in Romanian, whose 300th anniversary is celebrated this year at the international level.

Director Cioroianu expressed sincere gratitude for the book donation and praised the Embassy for its ongoing support and contributions to the library’s collections and museum.

He also expressed interest in establishing cultural cooperation between Romania and Turkmenistan, including joint events and long-term partnerships with Turkmen libraries.

Ambassador Annayev highlighted the strong cultural ties between the two countries, citing the recent inauguration of the Magtymguly Fragi Monument and Cultural Park Complex in Ashgabat. This complex features monuments to world-renowned poets from various nations, including Romanian writer Mihai Eminescu, further underscoring the positive relationship between Turkmenistan and Romania. ///nCa, 24 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)