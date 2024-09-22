Experience the beauty of İstanbul in the Golden Glow of the September Sun

Türkiye’s glamorous metropolis, İstanbul, beckons travellers on an unparalleled journey under September’s warming weather. Explore architectural wonders comfortably, experience its dynamic side with exciting events, and savour its cosmopolitan food culture, shaped by many cultures. İstanbul is more attractive and remarkable with the experiences it offers in September.

Wandering Through History

Often characterised as the “meeting point of Asia and Europe”, İstanbul perfectly blends ancient whispers with modern wonders. Therefore, it is natural to see spellbinding historical sites, modern buildings, sleek skyscrapers, and Ottoman mansions side by side on nearly every corner of the city. And September is the best time to discover the city’s historical richness, away from the crowds of the high season. The UNESCO-listed Historical Peninsula, housing iconic symbols of İstanbul’s deep history, is the most-visited area in İstanbul. Grand Bazaar, Süleymaniye Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Basilica Cistern, Blue Mosque, Topkapı Palace and many more await your discovery here.

Soaking Panoramic Views

The majestic Bosphorus, one of the world’s most legendary bodies of water, is the aesthetic meeting point of East and West in İstanbul. The mighty strait takes on a different beauty every season, offering scenic views that captivate the soul. Having a hearty Turkish breakfast with a Bosphorus view is undoubtedly one of the most unique experiences you cannot try anywhere else. You can also cruise along its water with a tour, available at coastal districts like Eminönü, and admire historic palaces and mansions along the shores, known for their beauty and distinctive architecture. Or you can enjoy a sunset over the waterway from the city’s many viewpoints, such as Galata Tower, Maiden’s Tower, Anadolu Hisarı and Pierre Loti Hill, facing towards the Golden Horn of Bosphorus. From all aspects, the Bosphorus will showcase İstanbul’s authentic charm as a city where two continents embrace.

Immersing in İstanbul Culture

Another terrific activity in İstanbul is visiting its noteworthy museums, each presenting a distinctive perspective on the city’s culture, art and history. All you must do is grab your İstanbul Museum Pass and get ready to explore a wealth of treasures. With your pass, you can effortlessly access some of the city’s most iconic museums, including the İstanbul Archaeological Museum and Kariye (Chora) Mosque. Besides, you should also visit İstanbul Modern, Türkiye’s first museum of modern and contemporary art within Galataport’s premises.

Feeling the City’s Dynamic Spirit

September also arrives in İstanbul with a packed schedule. The city’s vibrant energy comes alive as locals and visitors partake in the rich array of activities, from concerts to exhibitions, film screenings, and culinary festivals. You can check the September calendars of modern art centres such as Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) to reserve seats for different events before visiting İstanbul. Also, the end of September marks the beginning of the city’s biggest and most exciting event, the Beyoğlu Culture Route Festival. If you will be in İstanbul until 6 October, you can attend many cultural and artistic events in various venues throughout the Beyoğlu district as part of the festival. Furthermore, yachting enthusiasts wouldn’t want to miss the Bosphorus Cup, a thrilling sailing regatta that takes place every year on the Bosphorus Strait. This year, the event is held on 19-22 September, promising great excitement as yachts compete worldwide. You can join Bosphorus Cup social events to watch the exciting race or follow it by yourself on the shores and hills of the city.

Savouring Culinary Splendour of İstanbul

Like the city itself, İstanbul’s culinary options are diverse and distinctive. Here, you will embark on delicious discoveries through a rich array of gastronomic delights spanning street foods to exquisite fine dining experiences. You can discover the city’s classics and innovative gastronomy spots where young chefs work wonders accompanied by new-style Turkish wines. İstanbul has also been crowned by the MICHELIN Guide, showcasing its status as a gastrocity. The city’s Michelin-starred restaurants invite visitors to a delectable world of sophisticated flavours and stylish presentations. Whether savouring traditional Turkish specialities or indulging in avant-garde culinary creations, İstanbul’s dining scene promises a feast for the senses and an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. ///nCa, 22 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye)