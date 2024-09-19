Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Bulgaria grew by 600% – Ashgabat and Sofia intend to intensify economic cooperation

News Central Asia (nCa)

Despite the significant growth in trade between Turkmenistan and Bulgaria, there is untapped potential for further economic cooperation. This was the focus of a recent meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Esen Aydogdiyev and Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Industry Petko Nikolov.

According to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, bilateral trade has surged this year. In the first seven months of 2024, trade reached approximately $35 million, a staggering 600% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Pharmaceutical products and medical equipment constitute the majority of Bulgarian exports to Turkmenistan, accounting for over 60% of the total.

While the current trend is positive, Minister Nikolov and Ambassador Aydogdiyev agreed that bilateral trade is still below its potential.

They explored opportunities to deepen trade cooperation. Sectors related to construction, tourism, digital technologies, IT, and joint projects for the construction of energy and transport infrastructure in the context of Europe-Asia connectivity are called promising.

To further strengthen ties, the Minister and Ambassador discussed organizing a joint business forum aimed at fostering new business opportunities between Bulgaria and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 19 September 2024

 

