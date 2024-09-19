Kazakhstan Outlines Priorities for Aral Sea Conservation

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with representatives of Central Asian countries to discuss the priorities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship.

At a meeting in Astana on 18 September, Bektenov presented the key objectives for IFAS, which include promoting integrated water resource management, addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges in the Aral Sea basin, and fostering regional cooperation.

“The primary task of the Fund is the integrated and rational use, protection of water and energy resources of Central Asia, taking into account their socio-economic, energy, irrigation and environmental significance. I hope that through joint efforts we will be able to qualitatively improve the condition of a unique reservoir important for all our countries,” Olzhas Bektenov said.

Despite the undertaken measures, amidst growing water scarcity in the Aral Sea basin, IFAS faces the task of strengthening the consolidation of all stakeholders.

Bektenov called the countries for further elaboration of a comprehensive and mutually beneficial mechanism for water and energy cooperation in Central Asia, taking into account the interests of all parties. In particular, he highlighted the need for the introduction of the latest digital technologies, the use of satellite data from remote sensing of the earth, which will strengthen cooperation and ensure the saving of significant amounts of water resources.

In addition, the work will be intensified on the development and implementation of a unified automated system for accounting, monitoring, management and distribution of water resources in the Aral Sea basin.

These measures are aimed at achieving a balance in meeting the needs of countries and preventing shortages of electricity in autumn and winter and irrigation water in summer.

The finalization of improving the organizational structure and the legal framework of IFAS is among the priority tasks. The relevant work is currently being carried out by the working group of experts.

During the meeting, proposals were made by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziezoda Sulaimon, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangrykuli Atakhalliyev, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Ganiev. ///nCa, 19 September 2024