A round table dedicated to the transit and transport opportunities of Turkmenistan was held in Romania

On September 18, 2024, a round table entitled “Transport Diplomacy: Turkmenistan and Romania – Connecting Asia and Europe” was held in the building of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania – Adrian George Foghis, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania took part in the meeting.

The meeting presented the transit and transport capabilities of Turkmenistan, the multimodal transport infrastructure being created on the territory of the country, as well as the international initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan in the transport sector.

In particular, they discussed the support of the world community and international organizations, including the UN, and the successful implementation of Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at developing the industry. At the same time, they discussed the current state of affairs, upcoming projects, and next plans in this area.

In conclusion, the important role of transport and logistics in ensuring international trade and connectivity between Europe and Asia was emphasized as a basis for increasing sustainable trade, economic growth and prosperity.

The participants noted the importance of maintaining and developing intermodal and multimodal cross-border and transit transport services between Central Asia and the European Union, including to strengthen and expand the supply chain capabilities for Central Asian countries to the EU along the international transport route “Caspian Sea – Black Sea”.

Also, as part of the round table videos were shown demonstrating the transit and transport capabilities of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 19 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)

 

