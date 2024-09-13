TIF 2024: Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan to hold online meetings of relevant departments to strengthen business ties – Two countries’ postal services inked an agreement

Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Nazarbek Malaev took part in Turkmenistan Investment Forum TIF 2024, which was held on 10-11 September 2024 in Ashgabat.

On the sidelines of this Forum, Malaev met with Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammedkhan Chakiyev, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Babaniyaz Yalakov, Deputy Minister of Energy Serdar Saparov, Chairman of the Turkmenbit Guvanch Agadjanov and Head of the Department of International Economic Cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs Atageldy Khaldjanov, according to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

During the meetings, a wide range of issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation were discussed, including cooperation in the field of trade, energy, industry, investment, transport, etc.

Both sides emphasized the importance of streamlining trade and transit procedures and taking concrete steps to boost trade turnover and create favorable conditions for cargo carriers engaged in transit.

At the same time, in order to improve business conditions for the two countries, the parties agreed to hold a number of online meetings with the participation of relevant ministries and departments to consider and implement mechanisms for the unification of transport, transit, visa fees, simplification of procedures for export, import and transit operations, obtaining visas by cargo carriers and extending the validity of visas to 1 year.

To further stimulate joint business ventures, the parties agreed to strengthen efforts to establish a joint investment development fund, implement a project to build a Business Center “Turkmenistan” in Kyrgyzstan, develop a resort and recreational facility in Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, the parties explored the possibility of exporting electricity and petroleum products from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan.

A new stage of Kyrgyz-Turkmen postal cooperation: a strategic agreement has been signed

On 11 September, an important step was taken in the development of postal services and logistics between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Marat Cherikchiev, General Director of Kyrgyz Pochtasy [Kyrgyz Post], held an online conversation with Serdar Ovvadov, General Director of the Turkmenpost Postal Communication Company, during which the parties signed an agreement on long-term strategic partnership, the press service of Kyrgyz Pochtasy reports.

The purpose of this agreement is to establish stable and mutually beneficial relations in the field of postal logistics and e-commerce. Special attention is paid to the creation of a seamless logistics chain between China, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan with the possibility of using a logistics complex with access to the port of Turkmenbashi.

Marat Cherikchiev, General Director of Kyrgyz Post Offices, noted that the signing of this agreement not only strengthens ties between the two postal operators, but also opens the way to creating more efficient and affordable postal services for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Improving logistics and speeding up the delivery of mail are key aspects of this cooperation, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on both the economy.

In addition, the agreement promotes closer interaction between business and society in both countries. It opens up new opportunities for the development of e-commerce, the exchange of experience and technology, which will ultimately contribute to the strengthening of economic and social infrastructure. ///nCa, 13 September 2024