TIF 2024: Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan agree to expand cooperation in the gas industry

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the gas industry. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov and Minister of State, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz Maksat Babayev on the sidelines of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2024) in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for joint projects and collaboration in the gas sector.

Minister Satkaliyev expressed optimism that through concerted efforts, the two countries can elevate their partnership to a strategic level.

To solidify this commitment, Turkmengaz and the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Intent aimed at strengthening cooperation in the gas industry. ///nCa, 11 September 2024 [photo credit – Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy]

 

