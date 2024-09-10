Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with his Malaysian counterpart

On 9 September 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with a delegation of Malaysia headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further intensification of long-term partnership based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of interests. The cooperation on the political and diplomatic line, including interaction within the framework of international structures, in particular the UN, the OIC, was considered.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in a wide range of cooperation including trade and investment, halal industry, education, tourism, culture, and capacity-building.

They highlighted PETRONAS’s significant role and contribution to economic transformation of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, since its operation in 1996.

The sides noted the similarity of positions on a number of aspects of the regional and international agenda.///nCa, 10 September 2024