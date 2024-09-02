UNICEF and Ministry of Education Launched Robotics Club in Arkadag City

On 1 September 2024, to mark the Knowledge Day and the beginning of new school year, UNICEF Turkmenistan in cooperation with the Ministry of Education launched a new Robotics Club at the Secondary School No. 1 in Arkadag City. The club aims to inspire students to engage with subjects in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) through hands-on learning and become a model to replicate in other schools.

The newly established Robotics Club is fully equipped to serve 8-12 students at a time, providing them with all the necessary technical resources to learn, innovate and advance their practical knowledge. The Ministry of Education recognizes the growing importance of STEAM education and has been actively promoting the creation of robotics clubs in schools across the country, thanks to the enthusiasm of students, parents, and teachers alike.

In recent years, STEAM subjects and robotics education have gained popularity globally given the skills necessary in the current employment market. Boys and girls as young as 4-5 years old are beginning to explore these subjects. STEAM education is also a focus of UNICEF in Europe and Central Asia region to help children better prepare themselves with necessary 21st century skills and to encourage participation of more girls in the science and technology fields traditionally associated as male.

“The launch of the Robotics Club marks an important step in empowering young minds with the skills they need for the future. By introducing students to STEAM education, we are helping to build a generation that is innovative, confident, and ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow,” said Alexandru Nartea, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Turkmenistan.

UNICEF stands ready to support the Ministry of Education in fostering a culture of innovation and learning through the launch of this Robotics Club and in promotion of STEAM education that builds self-discipline and teamwork and enhances time management, language skills, and self-esteem. ///nCa, 2 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)