News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Joint Infrastructure Projects

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Joint Infrastructure Projects

By

Officials from Turkmenistan and Afghanistan met at the border between the two countries in the Torghundi district of Herat on Wednesday (August 21) to assess readiness for the launch of the TAPI gas project. The two sides also discussed the construction of a new railway line and power transmission infrastructure.

The high-level Afghan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, included ministers from key sectors such as mines and oil, communications and information technology. Muttaqi assured his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov that the Afghan government has completed preparations for the extension of the TAPI pipeline and is ready to begin practical work.

The Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan reiterated his country’s commitment to speeding up the construction of a railway line and a railway station in Afghanistan, Bakhtar news reported. It was also noted that the Noorul Jihad substation, a key power transmission project, will be completed in the near future.

Last month, the heads of Turkmen and Afghan railways held talks on joint projects. /// nCa, 23 August 2024 (cross post from Orient, 22 August 2024)

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss several joint energy projects
  2. Turkmen Ambassador discussed current bilateral projects with the Afghan Foreign Minister
  3. Afghanistan embarks on upgrading infrastructure to increase electricity import from Turkmenistan
  4. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed joint railway projects
  5. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Progress on TAPI Gas Pipeline Project
  6. Turkmenistan commemorates in stamps the launch of regional infrastructure projects
  7. Transport, Electricity and TAPI under the spotlight of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan talks in Ashgabat – Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry issued press release on Meredov and Muttaqi meeting
  8. Afghanistan Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan Seeks Billion-Dollar Trade Boost with Afghanistan, Discusses TAPI Pipeline
  9. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss implementation of the TAP regional energy project
  10. TAPI Gas Pipeline, Power Lines, and Transport Infrastructure on the Agenda in Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Talks
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan