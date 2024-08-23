Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Joint Infrastructure Projects

Officials from Turkmenistan and Afghanistan met at the border between the two countries in the Torghundi district of Herat on Wednesday (August 21) to assess readiness for the launch of the TAPI gas project. The two sides also discussed the construction of a new railway line and power transmission infrastructure.

The high-level Afghan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, included ministers from key sectors such as mines and oil, communications and information technology. Muttaqi assured his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov that the Afghan government has completed preparations for the extension of the TAPI pipeline and is ready to begin practical work.

The Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan reiterated his country’s commitment to speeding up the construction of a railway line and a railway station in Afghanistan, Bakhtar news reported. It was also noted that the Noorul Jihad substation, a key power transmission project, will be completed in the near future.

Last month, the heads of Turkmen and Afghan railways held talks on joint projects. /// nCa, 23 August 2024 (cross post from Orient, 22 August 2024)