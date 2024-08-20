KIDS EXPO TURKMENISTAN

UNICEF Participates in First-Ever KIDS EXPO in Turkmenistan

Today [19 Aug] marks the beginning of the KIDS EXPO, where UNICEF is proudly taking part. This first of its kind event in Turkmenistan presents a wonderful opportunity for UNICEF to connect with children and their parents – in a vibrant, interactive setting. The event takes place at the Garagum Hotel and will continue until 22 August.

The first day of KIDS EXPO was filled with joy, learning, and play, offering families a chance to explore a wide range of activities, services and resources for children. UNICEF is delighted to be a part of this event, showcasing our commitment to children’s rights, health, and well-being. Visitors to our booth can engage in fun games, gather useful information, learn more about UNICEF’s work in Turkmenistan, and simply enjoy the experience.

“At UNICEF, we are enthusiastic about being part of everything that involves children. The KIDS EXPO gives us the perfect platform to engage with families, share information, and establish new partnerships for children in Turkmenistan,” said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan.

UNICEF warmly invites everyone to visit our booth at the KIDS EXPO.

Come play, learn, and have fun with us as we work together for a brighter future for every child! [UNICEF Turkmenistan]



Some pictures from the KIDS EXPO:

Ashgabat has become the center of the children’s world

Today, the long-awaited International Universal Exhibition and Fair “KidsExpo: Everything for Children” opened its doors in Ashgabat. This bright event, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan together with the Individual Enterprise “Turkmen Expo”, gathered under one roof all the best for children.

The exhibition presents a wide range of goods and services for children and schoolchildren from leading global and domestic manufacturers. Visitors will be able to see new products in the field of children’s goods, from toys and clothing to school supplies.

The exhibition is divided into thematic zones, which will allow you to easily navigate the products and services presented. Here everyone will find what their child needs.

“KidsExpo” is not just an exhibition, it is a real holiday for children and their parents. The organizers are confident that this event will become traditional and will contribute to the development of the children’s goods industry in Turkmenistan. [THP]

The Kids Expo exhibition included a children’s fashion show and a show of Turkmen cartoons

Ashgabat has become the center of children’s fun and education! From August 19 to 22, the capital of Turkmenistan is hosting a unique International Universal Exhibition and Fair KidsExpo: “Everything for Children”.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a rich entertainment program has been prepared for young visitors. The exhibition will feature a children’s fashion show, where collections by famous Turkmen designers and many others are presented.

The exhibition will also delight visitors with bright shows, competitions, a robot exhibition and many other interesting events. [THP]

About 15 countries represented at first international exhibition and fair Kids Expo in Ashgabat

On August 19, the first International Universal Exhibition and Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children” opened in the capital of Turkmenistan . Companies from Russia, the USA, Canada, Germany, Portugal, Italy, the UAE, Turkey, Singapore, China, Bahrain, Great Britain, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and other countries working in the children’s goods and services industry are taking part in the large-scale event, TDH reports.

The exhibition is held in an open area behind the Karakum Hotel and will last until August 22. Visitors will be able to see a wide range of goods and services for children of all ages, starting with newborns. The exhibition covers many thematic areas of the children’s goods industry.

The organizers have provided convenient transport accessibility: the exhibition can be reached by buses No. 1, 3, 22, 33 and 68. For those arriving by private transport, parking is provided.

Additional information about the exhibition can be found on the official website www.kids.turkmenexpo.com [Turkmenportal]

President of Turkmenistan Congratulates Participants of Kids Expo Fair

Dear Participants of the International Exhibition-Fair, Honored Guests,

I sincerely congratulate you on the opening of the International Exhibition-Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children,” which, during the Year of the Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State under the motto “Ocean of Wisdom of Magtymguly Pyragy,” is being held for the first time in the white-marble city of Ashgabat!

In independent and neutral Turkmenistan—a land of happy childhood where the deepest wishes come true and grand goals are achieved—children, the delightful flowers of our lives, are surrounded by immense care from the state. Across the country, modern facilities for preschool and school education, physical education, health, and entertainment centers are being constructed, thereby creating a favorable social environment that allows children to receive a strong foundation of knowledge, broaden their horizons, and develop the best moral qualities.

Recognizing childhood as the most important period in a person’s life, Turkmenistan prioritizes the comprehensive preparation of the younger generation for life in society, enhancing children’s creative initiatives and skills, and fostering high moral qualities, a sense of patriotism, and civic solidarity.

At the exhibition fair, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the company “Turkmen Expo,” products, school supplies, and electronic goods for young children, students, and scholars will be presented. All products, both domestic and foreign, are of high quality, environmentally friendly, and meet modern demands. At this large-scale event, industry-specific companies will have the opportunity to exchange experiences, conduct thematic master classes, and present innovative developments, significantly increasing the value of the event.

Dear Friends, Honored Guests,

Today, independent and neutral Turkmenistan is consistently and successfully implementing the Sustainable Development Goals proclaimed by the United Nations. In this regard, our country actively cooperates with other states and leading international organizations in key areas such as modern education for the younger generation, healthcare, and the protection of the interests and rights of women and children.

During the International Exhibition-Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children,” specialized companies will have the opportunity to present their innovative products and services. I am confident that the vibrant displays will attract the interest of international partners, investors, and industry representatives from various countries.

This International Exhibition-Fair will become a landmark event in the cultural and business life of Turkmenistan, as it serves not only as an excellent platform for showcasing the capabilities of entrepreneurs but also as a kind of festive event for parents and their children.

Dear Participants of the International Exhibition-Fair, Dear Friends,

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the opening of the International Exhibition-Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children!”

I wish you good health, a happy life, and great success in your work!

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov [BT] — Compiled by nCa, 20 August 2024