Kazakhstan and China plan to jointly build a station on the Moon

Kazakhstan and China are planning to build jointly a station on the Moon. A memorandum has been signed for the construction of a joint research base on the Moon, report TengriNews.

As the ministry of Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry reported, Kazakhstan and China will cooperate in the process of creating and operating an international scientific lunar station (ISS). The agreement signed by the countries includes joint research, exchange of experience and knowledge, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of space technology and science.

In addition, as part of the project, Kazakhstan plans to develop and launch a domestic cislunar telescope. It is also expected to conduct joint scientific research and participate in the development of new technologies. Kazakhstan’s contribution will include strengthening scientific and technical infrastructure and exchanging experience with Chinese specialists.

TengriNews reminds thatin June, the Chinese Chang’e-6 spacecraft was the first in the history of mankind to deliver soil from the far side of the Moon to Earth. A capsule containing soil dropped from a probe by parachute landed at the Siziwanqi landing site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Chinese scientists expect the samples to include 2.5-million-year-old volcanic rock and other material that they hope will answer questions about geographic differences on the two sides of the moon. /// nCa, 19 August 2024

 

