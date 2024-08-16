News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP and Turkmenstat enhance transport services statistics in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, August 15, 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics held a roundtable as part of the project on Improving Statistics on Trade and Transport in Turkmenistan, implemented by UNDP in collaboration with the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics (Turkmenstat).

The roundtable aimed to discuss the current situation regarding statistics on freight and passenger transport and to develop recommendations for improving these indicators. During the event, the methodology, questionnaire, and work plan for conducting a sample survey on freight and passenger transportation were presented.

“Statistical indicators of the transport sector should objectively reflect the development of road transport, comply with national accounting standards, and serve as a reliable basis for management decisions. The development of transport services and the need for data accuracy necessitate regular revisions of reporting and additional surveys to cover all segments of the sector,” emphasized Ms. Svetlana Silaeva, an international expert who participated in the roundtable. “This roundtable will help national specialists involved in the survey to better understand the survey methodology and data processing, ensuring the quality of the collected information and final data.”

The project on Improving Statistics on Trade and Transport in Turkmenistan, signed on February 18, 2024, by UNDP in Turkmenistan and the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics, aims to enhance statistics on both foreign and domestic trade in services. This will be achieved by strengthening institutional mechanisms, aligning national legislation with international standards, and improving data quality on passenger and freight traffic.

The project will also focus on building the State Committee’s capacity to produce high-quality, gender-responsive statistics on international trade in services and improving data on transportation volumes. ///nCa, 16 August 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

