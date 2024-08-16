Tajikistan to build railway line up to border with Afghanistan. KOICA of Korea will cooperat

nCa Report

Tajikistan is planning to build a railway line to its border with Afghanistan. The ministry of transport of Tajikistan and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have signed a protocol of negotiations on the development of a feasibility study (TES) for the Jaloliddini railway project Balkhi-Nizhny Pyanj.

As reported by Asia Plus, “The main goal of this project is to enter the market of South Asian countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan, India),” said the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan Azim Ibrokhim.

According to him, the proposed railway will help ensure the development of regional trade, maintain the constructed roads in good condition, and reduce the load and intensity of vehicle traffic on the roads.

“If the project is successfully implemented, Tajikistan will turn into an attractive railway transit country, the transportation of goods and products with neighboring countries will increase, which will be very useful for both Tajikistan and other countries in the region,” the minister said.

Asia Plus also says that the Acting Ambassador of South Korea to the Republic of Tajikistan Kim Jun-sik said that the project is another step towards a progressive future for Tajikistan. “This will allow Tajikistan to gain access to the sea and become a key link in international transportation,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that this is South Korea’s first project to build railways in Central Asia. He expressed hope that the work will be fully completed within three years.

The Ministry of Transport emphasizes that the protocol was signed following several rounds of meetings between the parties and regulates all organizational and legal aspects of the process of developing a feasibility study for the Jaloliddini railway project Balkhi-Nizhny Pyanj. The expected cost of developing a feasibility study for the project is $4 million.

The length of the railway to the Afghan border will be about 51 kilometers with the construction of 28 bridges and 160 drainage systems. /// nCa, 16 August 2024