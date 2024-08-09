Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan held summit talks in Astana – A Program of strategic partnership and alliance for the next 10 years adopted

On 8 August 2024, high-level talks were held in Astana between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

As a result of the talks, a Program of strategic partnership and alliance for the next 10 years was adopted, the key objectives of which are to further strengthen friendly ties and encouraging the expansion of bilateral ties in various fields.

As part of Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Kazakhstan, the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, as well as the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan business forum and the 6th meeting of the Business Council were held.

At a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan business forum, Deputy Prime Ministers Serik Zhumangarin of Kazakhstan and Jamshid Khojayev of Uzbekistan agreed on the joint implementation of 34 investment projects worth $4.4 billion and 7 trade contracts worth $2.6 billion.

Investment projects will prioritize key sectors such as agriculture, energy, mining, transportation, chemicals, construction, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the region’s leading trading partners, stand to benefit significantly from these initiatives. The goal is to substantially increase bilateral trade, aiming for $5 billion initially and eventually reaching $10 billion.

To achieve this, both countries plan to finalize a comprehensive trade expansion program by the end of the month. Additionally, they have agreed to expedite the construction of an International Industrial Cooperation Center to foster new investment projects.

During the negotiations between Tokayev and Mirziyoyev, special attention was paid to the need to implement new and large-scale industrial projects.

Currently, more than 70 projects with a total value of more than $ 3 billion are being implemented in mechanical engineering, metallurgy, automotive, household appliances, textile industry, pharmaceuticals and other fields.

To fund joint projects, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will explore the establishment of a bilateral investment fund.

Food security is another key focus. Both nations have agreed on specific plans for agricultural production and supply.

Cooperation in water management and environmental protection has been identified as a priority. The two countries will continue to collaborate on the shared use of transboundary water resources.

Transport and logistics were a primary focus of the discussions. Key routes for development included the Trans-Caspian Corridor, the North-South Corridor, and the Trans-Afghan Railway. The leaders also agreed on the importance of establishing new border checkpoints.

The meeting showcased the tangible results of bilateral cooperation in the transport sector. A highlight was the joint participation of Mirziyoyev and Tokayev in the arrival ceremony of the first freight train on the Xi’an-Khorgos-Almaty-Saryagach-Tashkent route, connecting China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

As part of the agreements reached in April this year in Khiva on the organization of cargo transportation along the China – Kazakhstan –Uzbekistan route and the development of the Trans-Afghan route, accelerated cargo delivery was organized. The container train travelled a 4,486 km in a record 5 days. The cargo train was sent from the terminal in the port of Xi’an through the territory of Kazakhstan to Tashkent.

The shortest delivery time was ensured due to the use of Kazakhstan’s terminal facilities in China, as well as the consistent interaction of the railway administrations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to expand the border infrastructure.

The President of Uzbekistan awarded the highest award of Kazakhstan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was awarded the Order of “Altyn Kyran” (“Golden Eagle”). The award was presented by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev noted that such a high award is an assessment of joint efforts to strengthen the centuries–old bonds of true friendship and good-neighborliness of the two peoples, as well as recognition of shared aspirations to bring relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to a new historical level – strategic partnership and alliance.

The highest Order “Altyn Kyran” is awarded to statesmen for their exceptional contribution to strengthening friendly relations with Kazakhstan.

Signed documents

Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the following documents:

• Joint statement by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

• The decision of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the further development of Kazakh-Uzbek bilateral cooperation;

• The decision of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the approval of the Regulations on the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, the following documents were signed during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan:

1. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the regime of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border;

2. Protocol on amendments and Additions to the Protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on checkpoints across the Kazakh-Uzbek State border dated September 4, 2006;

3. Protocol on amendments and Additions to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on International Road Transport dated March 20, 2006;

4. Action plan for cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024-2025;

5. Agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of agriculture;

6. Protocol on Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

7. Protocol on cooperation in the field of regulation of natural monopolies between the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Committee for the Development of Competition and Consumer Protection of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

8. Agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of healthcare;

9. Protocol on cooperation between the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Committee for the Development of Competition and Consumer Protection of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of competition policy;

10. Memorandum of Understanding between the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Kazakh-Uzbek Expert Council;

11. Agreement on Mutual Understanding between the ‘Otandastar’ Foundation and the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

12. Practical Action Plan (“Roadmap”) for expanding cooperation between the akimat [governorate] of Astana city and the khokimiyat [governorate] of Tashkent city in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres for 2025-2026 ///nCa, 9 August 2024