President Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan stands for disarmament, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and ensuring universal nuclear security

Turkmenistan fully supports the United Nations’ efforts to achieve global peace, security, and sustainable development. The country is steadfast in its commitment to disarmament, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the establishment of universal nuclear security, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized on Tuesday, 30 July, during a meeting with Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

Floyd commended Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, highlighting its significant contributions to global peace and security as a permanently neutral nation.

The sides discussed expanding the traditional partnership between Turkmenistan and the CTBTO to align with mutual interests.

President Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan’s dedication to its policy of positive neutrality, characterized by expanding relations with various countries and international organizations.

As a party to key treaties such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, Turkmenistan diligently fulfills its obligations.

The two sides acknowledged the productive cooperation in seismology and monitoring and expressed their commitment to strengthening this partnership.

“We are committed to ensuring peace and global security on the planet and are ready to provide comprehensive support in developing cooperation with the Comprehensive Nuclear–Test-Ban Treaty Organization,” the head of Turkmenistan stressed at the end of the meeting. ///nCa, 31 July 2024