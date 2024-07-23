S&P Global Commodity Insights: Knowledge Partner at OGT 2024 Conference and EXPO

News Central Asia (nCa)

S&P Global Commodity Insights is the Knowledge Partner of this year’s Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT 2024) conference. The 29th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2024” (OGT 2024) will be held in Ashgabat on 23-25 October 2024.

S&P Global Commodity Insights plays a crucial role in the energy sector by providing comprehensive data, analysis, and insights that support the industry’s growth and development. The company’s offerings help stakeholders navigate the complexities of global energy markets, manage risks, and identify opportunities for investment and innovation. S&P Global’s deep understanding of energy markets and its robust analytical capabilities make it an invaluable resource for energy professionals worldwide.

As a knowledge partner, S&P Global Commodity Insights will contribute extensive expertise to this event, focusing on Turkmenistan’s role in the global energy markets. Matt Sagars, Vice President, Research and Analysis, News & Research MGMT; Philip Vorobyov, Director, Consulting Global Gas, LNG, and Low Carbon Gases; Erik Eyberg, Global Head of Gas Consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights; and many others will join the discussions.

In addition, S&P Global Commodity Insights will hold pre-conference sessions on Gas & Energy Transition Markets and the Latest Tendencies in the Upstream, which will serve as a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore new opportunities, and gain a better understanding of the current and future landscape of the energy sector.

Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will also contribute to OGT discussions in a technical session on the best international practices in the construction of underground gas storage.
Last, but not least pre-conference session with the UN on sustainable development goals: Youth Perspective.

With over five conferences running in parallel, 700 delegates, and 70+ speakers – this edition of OGT is expected to be the most successful to date.

OGT 2024 conference and expo will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and industry of Turkmenistan (CCIT). CCIT is the state-of-the-art Conference and exhibition facility, which was established to promote the development of the economy of Turkmenistan, its integration into the world economic system, the formation of a modern industrial, financial, and trade infrastructure, create favorable conditions for business, and assist in establishing trade, economic, scientific and technical ties with foreign partners. ///Turkmen-Forum, 22 July 2024

 

