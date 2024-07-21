Launch of Centre for Global Security Initiative Studies in China coincides with release of Report on the Implementation Progress of the Global Security Initiative

China has established the Centre for Global Security Initiative Studies in Beijing. The launch ceremony took place on 18 July 2024. It coincides with the release of the Report on the Implementation of the Global Security Initiative.

Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, addressing the ceremony, said that in April 2022, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which charts the course toward lasting peace and universal security of human society. Over the past two years, the Initiative has kept to the right way amid the changing landscape and forged ahead amid crises and challenges, producing tangible and fruitful outcomes, and demonstrating its great relevance to the times and to reality. These results are systematically reviewed in the Report on the Implementation Progress of the GSI to be released today.

Chen Xiaodong stressed that facing all sorts of traditional and nontraditional security challenges, the GSI will unleash greater potential in global security governance in the future. China is ready to work with the international community to actively translate the GSI into actions, so as to make new contributions to promoting the common security of humanity and lasting peace of the world. It is hoped that the Center will leverage the excellent resources of China Institute of International Studies to build itself into an authoritative platform for related studies of the Initiative, build signature programs in communicating GSI to the wider world, and foster important channels for GSI cooperation.

President of the China Institute of International Studies and Director of the Centre for Global Security Initiative Studies Chen Bo presided over the ceremony.

According to President Xi Jinping, the GSI has four defining features:

First, advocating solidarity and mutual assistance. The GSI is based on the reality that humanity share an indivisible security community. Its goal is to respect and ensure the security of all countries, instead of engaging in a zero-sum game or forcing others to pick sides.

Second, following the call of the times. What kind of security concept does the world need? How can countries achieve common security? In response to these major questions of this era, the GSI provides feasible ideas and measures for all parties to work out a joint response to complex security challenges.

Third, upholding openness and inclusiveness. Breaking free from traditional geopolitics and the confines of countries, nations, cultures and ideologies, the GSI welcomes all peace-loving forces.

Fourth, honoring responsibility with real actions. In implementing the GSI, China does not just talk the talk, but walk the walk with real action and good results, setting out to address the most acute issues and ensure tangible benefits.

The report on the implementation progress of the Global Security Initiative was released on Thursday, systematically reviewing the achievements accomplished since the initiative’s inception.

According to the report, released by China Institute of International Studies and the Center for Global Security Initiative Studies, the initiative has received support and appreciation from more than 100 countries as well as international and regional organizations.

The initiative and its core concepts have been incorporated into more than 90 bilateral and multilateral documents on exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries and international organizations, and have been praised by many international celebrities and influential media outlets, establishing an international consensus with global influence.

The report also recommends that all parties engage in various forms of dialogue and exchanges on global security concerns in order to constantly enrich the concept and connotation of the Global Security Initiative.

All sides should explore and expand bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, innovate cooperation concepts and methods, be committed to promoting peace talks on international and regional hotspot issues and uphold true multilateralism, said the report. /// nCa, 21 July 2024 [in cooperation with Embassy of China in Turkmenistan]