Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed the construction of a new railway line – Turkmenistan will soon begin construction of a logistics center in Torghundi

A trilateral meeting of representatives of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan took place on the sidelines of the first transport trade and export forum in Aktau.

The parties discussed the possibility of building a new railway line Torghundi – Herat – Kandahar – Spin-Buldak, which will run from the western border of Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and further to India, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, proposed joint participation in the implementation of this project. According to him, the Turkmen side has already agreed with its Afghan colleagues on the creation of a logistics center in Torghundi and intends to start construction in the near future.

It is planned to build facilities for transshipment of grain, containers and other goods. It is expected that after the launch of the project, the logistics center will give an impetus to an increase in cargo turnover from Torghundi.

“We invite the Kazakh side to participate in the construction. It is known that you have established high-quality production of the upper railway track. There are many other possibilities. Torghundi – Herat is not only the construction of a railway, but also the further development of freight traffic, attracting cargo in this direction. With the participation of the Kazakh side, we can significantly increase the attractiveness of this corridor,” Mammetkhan Chakiyev said.

Representatives of the Afghan side expressed their readiness to ensure the transit of goods through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Pakistan. They stressed the effectiveness of the development of this corridor for all participants in the transportation process and expressed interest in importing Chinese goods through the territories of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

“We are pleased to welcome proposals for the joint implementation of a new railway line and to hear that Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have plans for the construction of the Torghundi – Herat road. It is very important when the parties to the project join forces. We support the idea of Turkmenistan, this is actually the beginning of the construction of the western corridor through Afghanistan to Pakistan and further to India,” Serik Zhumangarin said. /// nCa, 20 July 2024