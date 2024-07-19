Turkmenistan’s Foreign Policy Efforts Highlighted in Latest Issue of Diplomatic World Magazine

The head of the Diplomatic World Institute, Barbara Dietrich, handed over the new 74th issue of the magazine to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels. This issue highlights important events related to Turkmenistan’s foreign policy activities on the track of interaction with EU institutions and Benelux countries.

One of the key articles of the magazine is devoted to the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov to Brussels in March this year, during which the Minister held a number of meetings with the heads of EU and Belgian institutions, discussing prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Another significant topic of the issue was a round table organized in Brussels with the participation of the Turkmen Minister of Foreign Affairs, which brought together representatives of about 150 European companies, research institutes and various financial institutions. During the event, issues of cooperation and joint projects between European companies and Turkmenistan were discussed.

The magazine also published an interview with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium, S. Palvanov.

In his interview, the ambassador talks about the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the institutions of the European Union, the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy in certain areas, as well as about the great thinker and poet Magtymguly and the activities of the embassy in the field of public diplomacy.

Diplomatic World is a quarterly international magazine published in digital and print form that unites the worlds of politics, diplomacy, business, finance, art and culture. The magazine is an exclusive interface between decision makers in economic, political and diplomatic circles. It is distributed to high-level readers, including ambassadors, heads of state, representatives of EU institutions, CEOs of leading multinational companies and leading think tanks. Diplomatic World provides this wide and diverse audience with a deep and trend-defining understanding of the latest diplomatic, international and European developments and trends. ///nCa, 19 July 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)