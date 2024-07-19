New Azerbaijani Tanker Makes Maiden Voyage to Turkmenistan

The “Zangilan,” a new oil tanker built for the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), successfully completed its maiden voyage to the port of Aladja in Turkmenistan. The tanker, commissioned on 2 July in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, delivered crude oil from Turkmenistan to the Sangachal seaport on 17 July.

The port point of Aladja is located near the city of Khazar in the Balkan province. It has loading and dry cargo berths.

The new generation tanker “Zangilan” with a length of 141 meters and a width of 16.9 meters has 6 cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9212 cubic meters, with a full load capacity of 7800 tons.

The technical characteristics of the vessel, especially the draft, make it possible to enter the relatively shallow ports of the Caspian basin and transport cargo outside the Caspian basin with maximum load capacity.

The Zangilan is the fourth tanker built at the Baku Shipyard. Unlike other tankers, both oil and chemical products can be transported on the Zangilan, as well as on the Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade tanker. ///nCa, 19 July 2024