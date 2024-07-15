Afghanistan Sees Exports to Central Asia Surge Through Torghundi Port

Afghan officials report a significant rise in exports to Central Asian nations, particularly Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, via Herat’s Torghundi dry port, according to the official Afghan news agency Alemarah.

The export volume has doubled compared to the previous year, officials say. Last year, an average of 15 trucks carrying Afghan goods crossed the port towards Central Asia. This year exports have significantly grown, with an average of 26-30 trucks now.

The exported goods primarily consist of locally produced items from Herat’s industrial sector, including soft drinks.

“This surge in exports reflects the growing demand for Afghan products in Central Asia, highlighting the economic opportunities and potential for trade expansion in the region,” a source stated.

Torghundi, a city bordering Turkmenistan in Afghanistan’s northern Herat province, houses the dry port.

Last week, the issue of expanding the Torghundi railway station’s capacity was a point of discussion during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador Khoja Ovezov and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

At the end of last year, at a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov in Herat, Muttaqi expressed hope that the transshipment of goods at the port of Torghundi would become round-the-clock.

Previously, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan agreed to establish a logistics hub in Torghundi.

Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan has generally increased in recent years. However, exports from these countries to the Afghan market continue to dominate the trade relationship.

Turkmenistan’s trade with Afghanistan reached $481 million in 2023 and there are plans to increase the volume of trade with Afghanistan to $1 billion. Kazakhstan forecasts a 40% rise in exports and a threefold increase in transportation by 2030. In 2023, trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan skyrocketed by over sixfold, reaching $266 million. ///nCa, 15 July 2024 [photo credit – Alemarah]