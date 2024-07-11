Turkmenistan, EU Discuss Boosting Transport Cooperation, Upcoming EU-CA Ministerial Meeting in Focus

The Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov met with Mr. Henrik Hololei, Hors Classe Adviser of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA), Peteris Ustubs Director at DG INTPA and Andrea Rossi from European External Action Service, to discuss opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the transport sector, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium reports.

During the meeting, the significant role of Turkmenistan as a reliable transport bridge between Asia and Europe was particularly emphasized. Both parties noted the substantial progress in EU-Central Asia interregional cooperation in the transport sector and highlighted Turkmenistan’s active stance in this direction.

An important topic of discussion was the upcoming meeting of the transport ministers of the EU and Central Asia, which will be held in Turkmenistan.

The primary goal of this meeting is to launch a high-level coordination platform for EU-Central Asia cooperation in the transport sector. This initiative is expected to foster the development of transport infrastructure and improve logistic connections between the regions, thereby strengthening economic and trade ties between the European Union and Central Asian countries. ///nCa, 11 July 2024