Streamlined Imports: Electronic Pre-Arrival Information System effective in Turkmenistan

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has announced a new initiative to simplify import procedures. Since July 2024, companies involved in foreign trade and logistics can electronically submit preliminary information about goods and vehicles destined for import into Turkmenistan.

This system offers several advantages:

• Priority Processing: Goods and vehicles with pre-submitted information will be prioritized by customs authorities, leading to faster clearance times.

• Convenient Submission: Preliminary information can be submitted online to any border customs post, eliminating the need for physical paperwork.

• Transparent Communication: The customs authority will send electronic notifications regarding the status of the submitted information.

• Cost-Effective: Fees for using the pre-arrival information system are charged only once per month at the beginning of the month. ///nCa, 9 July 2024

 

