Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan: A look at China through golden sayings – 34th issue

1. Mountains and oceans do not separate like-minded people. This time the summit is held for the first time in the SCO Plus format, which serves as a platform for discussing a wide range of current issues with the participation of both long-time friends and new partners. And, this is a confirmation of the authority of the Organization (SCO), which in the new era is attracting more and more supporters and like-minded people.

2. The modern world is undergoing unprecedented transformations of global, epochal and historical significance. The world order is rapidly transforming, and the next scientific, technological and industrial revolution is unfolding in full force. At a time when humanity is moving forward by leaps and bounds, factors of insecurity, instability and uncertainty are significantly increasing.

3. In the face of dramatic change, it is extremely important to gain wisdom, resourcefulness and complete determination. It is necessary to firmly establish and implement the idea of a community of common destiny, be guided by the Shanghai spirit, unswervingly adhere to the development path in accordance with national characteristics and realities in the region, and jointly build a wonderful home for the SCO family, where the people of all of our countries can live in peace, prosperity and happiness.

4. First, create an atmosphere of cohesion and trust in our common home. A couple of days ago, China solemnly celebrated the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. The Shanghai spirit is in tune with the five principles of peaceful coexistence. This is our common value, which must be carefully preserved and developed.

It is necessary to mutually respect the independently chosen path of development, support each other in defending key interests, eliminate disagreements through strategic dialogue, bring closer positions and strengthen mutual trust. We propose to intensify the exchange of experience in the field of public administration between member states and to hold the SCO Forum of Political Parties in a timely manner.

5. Second, make our common home peaceful and safe. Without security and peace there can be no talk of the development of the country and the happiness of its people. No matter how the international situation changes, the SCO must continue to serve as a guarantor of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. Real security will only come when all countries feel safe.

It is important to enrich security interaction mechanisms with additional means. The richer the funds, the stronger the security. It is necessary to accelerate the construction of the Organization’s Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats and its branches, create an Anti-Drug Center, increase the exchange of intelligence information and conduct joint operations, and jointly maintain regional security. As part of its chairmanship of the RATS, China will ensure the successful conduct of events such as the joint anti-terrorism exercise “Unification 2024”.

Afghanistan is an integral segment of overall regional security. It is necessary to use the role of the mechanism of interaction between Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and other platforms for the Afghan settlement, increase humanitarian assistance to this country, and promote the formation of an inclusive configuration of power in the interests of peaceful reconstruction.

6. Third, make our common home prosperous and developed. Modernization is a common aspiration of the countries of the Organization. China proposes to declare 2025 the SCO Year of Sustainable Development, which is designed to cultivate new development drivers. China is ready with all partners to conscientiously implement 8 actions for high-quality implementation of the BRI, in order to promote regional cooperation, unleash the potential of such springboards as a demonstration base for exchanges and training in agricultural technologies, a pilot zone for regional trade and economic cooperation, an innovation base in the field of ecology and environmental protection environment, expand the share of settlements in national currencies, and actively work to create a financing platform.

We welcome the widespread use of the Beidou navigation system and participation in the creation of the International Scientific Lunar Station. We propose to create the SCO Association in the field of digital education, within the framework of which we are ready to provide SCO countries with at least 1,000 quotas for training digital technology specialists in the next 3 years. Along with this, it is important to promote the modernization of the management system in the Organization, to improve the mechanism of the SCO’s activities in the interests of increasing its effectiveness.

7. Fourth, build a common house for the sake of good neighborliness and friendship. Inter-civilizational dialogue plays a growing role in ensuring peace and harmony throughout the world. The Chinese side is ready to provide optimal platforms for such a dialogue between the countries of our Organization, to maximize the potential of the SCO Good Neighborhood, Friendship and Cooperation Committee and other non-governmental organizations, to continue to hold brand events at a high level, such as the Forum on Traditional Medicine, the Forum of Public Diplomacy, and the Youth Camp and the Youth Development Forum, in the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO Qingdao, organize the Green Development Forum and the Women’s Forum. We will be glad to see all our partners at these events.

In the next 5 years, the Chinese side will allocate quotas for 1,000 people for youth from SCO countries to go to China for internships. I am convinced that with common efforts, the practice of mutual enrichment of our countries and exchanges to deepen mutual understanding between people will experience a new boom.

8. Fifth, build a common house for the sake of justice. As a result of this Summit, the Astana Declaration, the Global Unity Initiative for a Just Peace, Harmony and Development, and the Statement on the Principles of Good Neighbourliness, Trust and Partnership will be published, which serve as a strong message in favor of solidarity, cooperation and justice against division, confrontation and hegemony.

We must jointly advocate for the establishment of an equal and orderly multipolar world, as well as a universally inclusive economic globalization, implement genuine multilateralism, promote global governance in line with fairer and more rational development, and contribute to the SCO’s contribution to eliminating the deficits of peace, development, security and governance.

9. As they say, common effort leads to victory, and common intelligence leads to success. Solidarity and interaction as the successful experience of the SCO are the only choice for responding to new changes and opening new horizons in a new campaign. ///nCa, 5 July 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of China to Turkmenistan)