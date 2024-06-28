News Central Asia (nCa)

Iran Presidential elections – Citizens of Iran in Turkmenistan cast their vote

The presidential elections took place in Iran today (28 June 2024) to replace President Raisi, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on 19 May 2024.

The embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan arranged polling stations and polling points to enable the citizens of Iran in Turkmenistan to exercise their voting right. The main polling station was at the diplomatic compound of the embassy in Ashgabat.

In addition, polling points were arranged for the drivers and crew of the Iranian cargo trucks in the territory of Turkmenistan for delivery/collection of freight or transit.

“There are about 150 eligible voters currently in Turkmenistan,” said Gholam Hossein Ebrahimi, the Counsellor and media focal person of the embassy of Iran in Ashgabat.

“The information was conveyed well in time to all the voters and it is expected that all of them would cast their votes well before the closing time,” he said.

Ambassador Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani of Iran thanked the leadership and government of Turkmenistan for facilitating the smooth conduct of the polls.

There are about 61 million eligible voters in Iran.

There were six candidates but two of them dropped out before the polls. The contest is between the four candidates:

  • Saeed Jalili, Independent
  • Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Progress and Justice Party
  • Masoud Pezeshkian, Independent
  • Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Combatant Clergy Association /// nCa, 28 June 2024

