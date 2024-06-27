Minister of National Defense of Türkiye is on a visit to Turkmenistan

The Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, is in Ashgabat on a working visit. During the visit on Wednesday, June 26, he was received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and also held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan. Güler also visited the Academy of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan.

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye

During a meeting with the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, the Head of Turkmenistan emphasized that developing and strengthening a strategic, long-term partnership with Türkiye remains a top priority for Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

The sides exchanged views on expanding their bilateral cooperation. Currently, Türkiye is a key trade and economic partner for Turkmenistan, ranking among the leaders in its foreign trade turnover.

The discussion highlighted the effectiveness of existing cooperation in defense and military spheres. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed Turkmenistan’s commitment to its purely defensive Military Doctrine as an independent, permanently neutral state. The country is actively creating conditions to enhance the combat skills of its Armed Forces personnel.

To improve their professionalism and gain exposure to advanced military techniques, Turkmen servicemen regularly participate in seminars held in Türkiye.

The meeting also addressed further collaboration in modernizing the National Army’s material and technical equipment by exchanging experiences and potentially implementing new technologies.

Meeting with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler.

During the meeting, Arkadag noted that Türkiye is the closest fraternal state, with which cooperation is of a long-term, strategic nature. A significant place is given to trade and economic partnership with Türkiye. An example of this is the active activity of Turkish companies and businessmen in key sectors of the Turkmen economy.

Among the priority vectors of cooperation, the parties highlighted the fuel and energy complex, energy, transport and communication sector. Regional projects implemented on the initiative of Turkmenistan, including the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan power transmission line, open up broad prospects for joint work.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov stressed that neutral Turkmenistan attaches special importance to further modernization of the material and technical base of the National Army, increasing the level of combat training of officers and soldiers.

Türkiye is one of the leading countries in the field of defense industry. Military cooperation has been successfully developing between the two countries for many years. In this regard, the possibilities of increasing cooperation in this direction were discussed. The National Leader confirmed Turkmenistan’s willingness to consider the proposals of the Turkish side.

Meeting with the Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan

Secretary of the State Security Council, Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan Begench Gundogdiyev and his Turkish counterpart discussed issues of further development of relations in the field of defense between the two countries, in particular, intensification of cooperation on digital technologies.

///nCa, 27 June 2024