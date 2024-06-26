President of Turkmenistan has been invited to pay an official visit to Pakistan

On Tuesday, 25 June 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Federal Minister for Industries and Production of Pakistan Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The Minister conveyed greetings from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to the Head of state, confirming Pakistan’s commitment to friendly relations with Turkmenistan.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned greetings to the leadership of Pakistan. He stressed that Turkmenistan pays great attention to strengthening relations with Pakistan.

During the meeting, the constructive nature of the Turkmen-Pakistani political and diplomatic dialogue within the framework of international organizations was noted.

The two countries enjoy progressive in the trade and economic partnership, among the priorities of which industry, energy and transport were named.

Major joint projects include the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline, as well as power transmission lines and fiber–optic communications along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) route. The implementation of these large-scale projects will contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of the entire region, its successful integration into the system of international economic relations.

The cultural and humanitarian sphere is also called an integral component of Turkmen-Pakistani relations.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that interstate cooperation will continue to develop dynamically.

More details from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan:

Rana Tanveer meets Turkmenistan leadership

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who is on the official visit to Turkmenistan, called on Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov today.

On behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he handed over an invitation to him to visit Pakistan on dates which will be finalized through diplomatic channels. He also discussed areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, connectivity, transit and trade, parliamentary cooperation and people to people contact.

The Minister also held technical negotiations and discussions with Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers on Industry and Construction, energy, Minister of Industries of Turkmenistan and Chairman of Turkmen Chemicals.

Later on, Rana Tanveer Hussain also called on Deputy Chairman Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and discussed entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit of the Federal Minister of Industries and Production to Turkmenistan provided useful opportunities to discuss entire area of bilateral relations by engaging Turkmen leadership. ///nCa, 26 June 2024