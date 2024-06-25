International Youth Environmental Camp Kicks Off in Uzbekistan

On 23 June, an international environmental camp was launched in Samarkand.

his year’s edition brings together eco-activists from across Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan) alongside participants from Azerbaijan, Hungary, and Türkiye, according to the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and climate Change of Uzbekistan.

The camp is a joint effort by the Zamin International Public Foundation, along with several government ministries, UN agencies (UNICEF, UNDP, FAO), and the Youth Agency.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the role of youth in the fight against climate change, to provide young eco-activists with the opportunity to put forward their proposals and initiatives, and to promote the integration of the youth environmental movement in these regions.

Within the framework of the camp, seminars and discussions with international experts will equip participants with the latest climate science knowledge. They’ll also have the opportunity to develop and refine environmental projects, potentially presented at COP-29.

Interactive workshops and project discussions will take place at the Silk Road International University in Samarkand. In Tashkent, participants will visit eco-schools and Green University, gaining valuable insights from leading ecological experts.

A cultural program featuring visits to historical landmarks in Samarkand, including the Gur-Emir Mausoleum, Shahi-Zinda complex, and the Ulugbek Observatory, will strengthen cultural understanding and appreciation for heritage preservation.

The camp will last until 30 June. ///nCa, 25 June 2024 (photo credit – Ministry of ecology, environment protection and climate change)