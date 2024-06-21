Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Turkmenistan

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, published on 20 June, Nurlan Nogayev was appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan. Former Minister of Energy, prior to his appointment to Ashgabat, Nogaev held the position of akim (governor) of Mangystau region, bordering Turkmenistan.

Kazakhstan’s media outlets report the following details of Nogaev’s biography:

Nogaev Nurlan Askarovich was born on 30 July 1967 in the city of Kandyagash, Mugaljar district, Aktobe region.

In 1993, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow State Academy of Oil and Gas as a mining engineer.

In 1999 he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management with a degree in International Economic Relations and in 2006 graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) of MFA of the Russian Federation, Master of Business Administration.

He began his career as an electrician at the Kandyagash station in the city of Oktyabrsk, Aktobe region.

Then he worked as a senior expert on petroleum products in Moscow, head of the department of Gili-Pasker LLP (1993-1995), Deputy General Director of the small enterprise ‘Otyrar Ltd’ in Almaty (1995-1996), from 1996 to 2006 – marketing engineer, head of marketing, sales of oil and petroleum products, General Director of ‘Kazakhturkmunai LLP’.

From February to August 2006, he was the Executive Director of JSC National Company ‘KazMunaiGas’. Since August 2006, he has worked as Director of the Petroleum Industry Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since September 2007, he has been Deputy Akim of the West Kazakhstan region, in charge of economy, finance and petroleum sector.

On 20 January 2012, he was appointed Akim of the West Kazakhstan region. From 2016 to 2019 – Akim of Atyrau region.

From December 2019 to September 2021 he held a position of Minister of Energy.

From September 2021 to May 2024, he was the governor of the Mangystau region. ///nCa, 21 June 2024