President of S.Korea embarks on state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

President Yoon Suk Yeol will be on a state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week, the Korea Herald reports.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will embark on the trip on Monday and are scheduled to wrap up their visit on 15 June.

Seoul will work to integrate South Korea’s innovation prowess with Central Asian countries’ potential for economic development, based on strong trust and solidarity, told Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the presidential National Security Office.

The agenda of the visit will include discussion of the ways to enhance bilateral partnership between Korea and three countries in the fields of energy and chemical plant construction, health care, education and critical minerals supply.

President of Korea will arrive in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Monday, 10 June. The summit talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will take place the same day.

On 11 June he will me with the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

On Tuesday, Yoon will fly to Astana, Kazakhstan, and hold a summit with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday, 12 June.

On Thursday, President of Korea will arrive in Tashkent. Yoon will be received by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday, 14 June.

He will wrap up his visit to Central Asia with last stop in Samarkand on Saturday, 15 Jun.

Each country will host a business summit involving South Korean business leaders.

As reported, South Korea is planning to host six-way summit next year with Central Asian countries next year. ///nCa, 8 June 2024