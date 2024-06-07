Young women from Turkmenistan and Central Asia are invited to participate in the OSCE Renewable Energy Scholarship Program

To support young women’s early careers in the renewable energy sector, the OSCE is proud to announce the second edition of the fully-funded scholarship for the Master’s programme in Strategic Management of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. The scholarship will support female applicants from Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Mongolia to pursue a Master’s Degree at the Kazakh-German University (DKU).

The program is aimed at young women from Central Asia, Afghanistan and Mongolia who want to develop a career in the fast-growing and vital renewable energy industry. The participants will acquire comprehensive expertise in the field of strategic management of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency, which will open the doors to numerous career opportunities in international and national companies.

Advantages of the program:

• Fully paid tuition and accommodation.

• Compensation of transportation costs.

• Monthly stipends.

• Visits to renewable energy facilities.

• The opportunity to build a network of professional contacts and receive mentoring support.

Deadline for submitting applications: 1 July 2024 (for citizens of Kazakhstan – until 15 July 2024).

For more information, visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/oceea/565390

To register and get more information, visit the website of the German-Kazakh University.

Contacts:

• Alexey Kobzev: kobzev@dku.kz

• Saniya Akhmetova: akhmetova@dku.kz

• Abylaikhan Soltanaev: soltanayev@dku.kz

The scholarship programme is organized within the framework of the OSCE Project on Promoting women’s economic participation in the energy sector for energy security and sustainability in Central Asia, supported by the governments of Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Poland.///nCa, 7 June 2024