Turkmen-Qatari Political Consultations took place in Doha

On 3 June 2024, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Qatar took place in Doha. The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov, and the Qatari delegation was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

During the consultations, the two sides exchanged views on the current state of political, diplomatic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions particularly focused on trade and economic relations in the areas of investment, tourism, energy, and the oil and gas industry. The importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was highlighted.

The development of inter-parliamentary cooperation was also addressed.

The diplomats agreed to strengthen work on building an effective partnership between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar in a bilateral format. They emphasized the importance of continuing mutual contacts and meetings at the highest levels.

The consistency of cooperation within the framework of multilateral diplomacy, including at the United Nations, was noted. Expanding the egal framework of the partnership was also identified as a priority.

Promotion of cultural and humanitarian partnership, including holding Days of Cultures, joint exhibitions, as well as cooperation in the fields of education and sports, were named as promising areas for future collaboration.

Topical issues of the regional and international agenda were also discussed during the meeting. ///nCa, 3 June 2024