Ambassador of Uzbekistan hosts Nowruz reception in Ashgabat

Ambassador Akmaljon Kuchkarov of Uzbekistan and spouse hosted a reception on 24 March 2024 in Ashgabat to mark the Nowruz festival.
It was a small gathering at the residence of the ambassador. The guests included the embassy team, some well-known members of the Uzbek diaspora and a few of the closest friends of Uzbekistan.
A variety of the Uzbek food was on the table with highlight being the pilaf (pilau) according to the Tashkent recipe.
There was live Uzbek music. ///nCa, 25 March 2024
Here are some pictures from the event: