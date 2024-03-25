News Central Asia (nCa)

Ambassador of Uzbekistan hosts Nowruz reception in Ashgabat

Ambassador Akmaljon Kuchkarov of Uzbekistan and spouse hosted a reception on 24 March 2024 in Ashgabat to mark the Nowruz festival.

It was a small gathering at the residence of the ambassador. The guests included the embassy team, some well-known members of the Uzbek diaspora and a few of the closest friends of Uzbekistan.

A variety of the Uzbek food was on the table with highlight being the pilaf (pilau) according to the Tashkent recipe.

There was live Uzbek music. ///nCa, 25 March 2024

Here are some pictures from the event:

 

 

