Ambassador Wagan hosts reception to mark National Day of Pakistan

nCa Report

Ambassador K.K. Ahsan Wagan and spouse hosted a reception on 23 March 2024 to mark the National Day of Pakistan.

The event took place at Pakistan House, the residence of the ambassador.

The guests included the members of the Pakistan community, prominent businessmen of Turkmenistan and other notables.

The ambassador delivered a short speech.

He highlighted the struggle that preceded the independence of Pakistan and underlined that despite all kinds of challenges Pakistan today was the 24th largest economy in the world according to the forecasts of 2024.

He mentioned some of the things in which Pakistan has no match in the world such as the most delicious mangoes, the superb Basmati rice and the pink salt from Khewra mines that is full of health benefits.

The ambassador lauded the people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan dating back to the dawn of the written history.

The Taxila civilization of Pakistan and the Nisa civilization of Turkmenistan are believed to be sister civilizations based on the results of several archaeological finds.

He invited the business leaders of Turkmenistan to take advantage of the new and emerging partnership opportunities in Pakistan and offered to facilitate them.

Ambassador Wagan expressed grief at the recent act of terrorism in Russia and said that Pakistan is also a victim of terrorism and condemns it in all of its manifestations and forms.

Prayers were offered for the health of the leadership of Turkmenistan and success and prosperity for the country.

Authentic Pakistani cuisine including the very popular and traditional refreshments that are served at the time of opening of the fast in the month of Ramadan were in abundance for the gastronomic delight of the guests. ///nCa, 24 March 2024

Here are some pictures from the evening: