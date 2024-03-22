UNDP/GEF project announces Infographic contest “Forests and Innovations”

Marking the the International Day of Forests, March 21

The UNDP/GEF project “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits” in Turkmenistan, on the occasion of the International Day of Forests, March 21, launches an infographic competition “Forests and Innovations”

Objective:

The purpose of the competition is to attract public attention to the environmental problems of depletion of soil fertility and land degradation leading to desertification and to demonstrate the consequences of land degradation and lack of water for forests. The competition aims to raise awareness of innovative approaches and practices in forest management, as well as draw attention to the importance of forest conservation and sustainable use. The competition addresses issues related to the conservation of terrestrial ecosystems, including forest ecosystems of Turkmenistan.

The competition is held in honor of the International Day of Forests established by the UN General Assembly in 2012, which this year is held under the theme “Forests and Innovation”.

Contest assignments:

Printed materials (brochures, liflets) are accepted for the competition, which will include a description of forests as important ecosystems and will demonstrate statistics on the forests of Turkmenistan.

The following should be indicated: Participant’s full name, age, entity’s name (if any), contact phone number and e-mail address.

Contest requirements:

• Participants must be citizens of Turkmenistan (aged 18-35 years);

• All works must be submitted in PDF format in Turkmen, Russian or English;

• The topic of the infographic should be related to innovations in forest management;

• Infographics should be bright, understandable and informative;

• All submitted works must use reliable data and their sources (works without indicating official sources will not be accepted).

The works will be evaluated by a jury represented by the UNDP, the organizations Ynanch Vepa, Yash Tebigatchi, Tebigy Kuvvat, Eco-Durmush, taking into account compliance with the competition requirements, including the quality and clarity of the information provided, the reliability of data and sources, creativity and originality of the works.

The competition is held from March 21 to May 10, 2024.

All necessary materials must be submitted via e-mail undptm@gmail.com or send by post mail to the following address: Ashgabat, UN Building, 21 Archabil, 744036 NO LATER THAN MAY 10, 2024. Contact person – Dovlet Rejepov, Aral Sea Project Communications Associate, undptm@gmail.com, Tel.: (99312) 488325, Fax: (99312) 488311.

The ceremony of awarding the winners of the competition with prizes and certificates from the UNDP Aral Sea project will take place at the UN building on June 5, 2024 – World Environment Day. The works of the competition winners will be selected for publication of informative materials in order to raise public awareness about the forest ecosystems of Turkmenistan. ///UNDP Turkmenistan