Administration of President of Türkiye: The global audience of Turkish TV series has reached 1 billion

Turkish television series have amassed a massive global following, reaching an estimated one billion viewers, according to Fahrettin Altun, head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidency. This popularity reflects the remarkable growth of Turkish cinema in recent years, with demand for Turkish dramas surging by 183% over the past three years.

Altun highlighted the significance of this achievement at the premiere of TRT 1’s new series, “Mehmed: Sultan of Conquerors.” He emphasized that these productions serve as a powerful tool against cultural exploitation and imperialism.

“Mehmed: Sultan of Conquerors” – A Historical Epic

This ambitious project chronicles the life and accomplishments of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, a pivotal figure in world history. The series delves into his conquest of Istanbul, a defining moment in the rise of the Ottoman Empire.

Altun praised Sultan Mehmed’s exceptional leadership, crediting him with establishing a robust governance system that fueled the empire’s long-term success. The series focuses on the formative years of the Ottoman Empire, drawing parallels between the past and present that resonate with audiences today.

The Communications Department head underscored the importance of artistic expression through film and television. Türkiye’s commitment to its film industry is evident in the substantial investments being made to cultivate a strong national brand.

“Mehmed: Sultan of Conquerors” is expected to significantly bolster Türkiye’s cultural influence on the international stage.///nCa, March 2, 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)