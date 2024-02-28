Turkmenistan Negotiates Spare Parts Deal with Chinese company for Merchant Marine Vessel

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 26 February 2024, representatives from the Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant met with the Director and Commercial Manager of Weichai Holding Co. Ltd. in Kazakhstan, according to the Turkmen Maritime and River Transport Agency “Turkmendeñizderýaýollary.”

The meeting focused on acquiring necessary equipment and spare parts for the “Saparmyrat Niyazov,” a bulk carrier belonging to Turkmenistan’s National Merchant Fleet.

Technical specifications and drawings for the vessel’s main engine and diesel generators were presented to Chinese company. The Balkan Shipyard representatives emphasized that any procured equipment is required to meet international classification society certification standards.

The meeting concluded with Weichai Holding Co. Ltd. expressing interest in the Balkan Shipyard’s proposals and both parties acknowledging the potential for establishing a partnership.

The “Saparmyrat Niyazov” bulk carrier, with a loaded displacement of 5,025 tons, was built in Slovakia in 1992.
Founded in 1946, Weichai Holding Co. Ltd. is a state-owned holding group specializing in designing and manufacturing components and spare parts for various machinery, including marine vessels (primarily diesel engines and gearboxes), as well as various types of transport vehicles. ///nCa, 28 February 2024

 

 

 

