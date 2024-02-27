Education Minister of Turkmenistan is on visit to Qatar

On 25-28 February 2024, a delegation headed by the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Bayramgul Orazdurdyeva is on a working visit to Doha, Qatar, foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Qatar State Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

During the meeting, bilateral issues in the education system were discussed, it was noted that there are great opportunities between the two countries, especially in terms of establishing active relations between the parties and exchanging mutual experience in this sphere.

The minister also had a meeting with Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education at Qatar Foundation. The sides explored academic collaboration opportunities with education city-based universities. Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development is a state-led non-which promotes initiatives oriented towards education, science and research, and community development.

In Doha, the Turkmen delegation also visited the National Museum of the State of Qatar and the Qatar Museum of Islamic Art.

The same day, the Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Jumamyrat Gurbangeldiyev, met with the Director of the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mr. Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Horr.

During the meeting, Gurbangeldiyev voiced a number of proposals aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two higher education institutions. They include the establishment of library cooperation, the holding of scientific seminars and conferences online, handing over Arabic publications related to international relations to the scientific library of the Institute of International Relations of Turkmenistan.

In order to further enhance cooperation between the two higher educational institutions, the draft Roadmap of cooperation was also considered.

At the end of the meeting, confidence was expressed in the further strengthening of cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational relations between Turkmenistan and Qatar.

The working visit of the Turkmen delegation to Qatar continues.///nCa, 27 February 2024