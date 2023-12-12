The Azerbaijani Shusha handed over the title of the “Cultural capital of the Turkic world-2024” to the Turkmen city of Annau

The ceremony of handing over the title of the cultural capital of Annau took place in the Azerbaijani Shusha on 10 December 2023, TURKSOY reports.

The event, held in Shusha, the cultural cradle of Azerbaijan, was attended by Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Kerimli, Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Atageldi Shamuradov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Kerimov, President of the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage Aktoty Raimkulova, as well as representatives of the cities of Eskisehir, Shaki, Turkestan, Osh, Kastamonu, Bursa, Annau and Shusha, bearing the title of the cultural capital of the Turkic world in various years.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Kerimli said: “TURKSOY, the first international organization established among fraternal Turkic states, has done important work to protect the common civilization of the Turkic peoples, transfer it to future generations and reveal it to the world. Our cooperation with TURKSOY has reached the highest level.”

The Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Rayev in his written message noted: “Today, Shusha is handing over the flag of Annau, Turkmenistan. Every change of the flag brings good news for us. I wish our city of Annau success.”

In his remarks, Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Shamuradov highlighted wide opportunities for the development of cultural ties between the Turkic states, and the events held by TURKSOY serve the unity of the Turkic world.

After the speeches, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Kerimli handed over the post of coordinator of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY to the Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Shamuradov.

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Kerimov, presented the symbol of the “Cultural Capital of the Turkic World” to mayor of Annau Rovshen Jumayev.

The event culminated with a festive concert program, which brought together creative teams from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 12 December 2023