Turkmenistan and Korea to Strengthen Media Ties

On 30 January 2024 the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea hosted a fruitful meeting with Mr. Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald, and renowned journalist Sanjay Kumar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea in the field of mass media, including possibilities of further cooperation in publishing materials on domestic and foreign policy of Turkmenistan on the media holding’s platform.

The discussions focused on fostering stronger media collaboration between the two nations. Ambassador Begench Durdyyev briefed the Korean side on the transformations underway in Turkmenistan, with particular emphasis on the country’s evolving media landscape.

Recognizing the value of media partnerships, the Ambassador stressed the importance of establishing closer ties with Korean news outlets. The exchange of news and information materials, highlighting current events and achievements in both countries, emerged as a key area of collaboration.

Ambassador Durdyyev further announced the designation of 2024 as the “Year of the Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in Turkmenistan. This national and international campaign commemorates the 300th anniversary of the birth of the prominent poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

Notably, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) also declared this year “The Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World Magtymguly Fragi,” underlining the global recognition of his literary legacy. Additionally, the ancient Turkmen city of Anew has been named the cultural capital of the Turkic world.

The meeting concluded with a presentation of a video showcasing the growing cooperation between the two countries. This productive exchange paves the way for an enhanced media partnership, fostering greater understanding and cultural exchange between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. ///nCa, 30 January 2024 (photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea)