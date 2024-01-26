Ambassador of Turkmenistan held meetings in Budapest to strengthen Bilateral Ties

News Central Asia (nCa)

On January 22, 2024, Hemra Amannazarov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Hungary (with residence in Vienna), engaged in a series of fruitful meetings in Budapest with prominent Hungarian officials in a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations.

During his meeting with Mr. Ádám Stifter, Deputy State Secretary for Eastern Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties, trade-economic and cultural relations between Turkmenistan and Hungary. Both parties exchanged updates on major events and ongoing preparations for this year, including political dialogues and the upcoming cultural days of Turkmenistan in Hungary.

At the meeting with Mr. Máté Vincze, Deputy State Secretary for Public Collections and Cultural Development at the Ministry of Innovations and Culture of Hungary a topic of highlight was the commemoration of the 300-year anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, a renowned Turkmen poet and philosopher and organization of Cultural Days of Turkmenistan in Hungary. Ambassador Amannazarov extended an invitation to the Hungarian side to actively participate in the international events planned in Turkmenistan. In response, his Hungarian counterpart Mr. Máté Vincze provided the details on the Cultural Days’ dates and venues and cordially invited the Turkmen side to participate in the Kurultay event scheduled for August this year in Hungary.

Furthering the scope of cooperation, Ambassador Amannazarov met with Mr. János Kendernay, chief adviser on city diplomacy to the mayor of Budapest and agreed on initiating cooperation with the cities of Turkmenistan, especially mentioned newly built Arkadag city. This collaboration will involve inviting expert groups to various events and seminars, focusing on sharing expertise in good governance, urban mobility, city development, architecture, social, and climate issues. The agreement also encompasses invitations to exhibitions and the organization of study visits.

These meetings mark a significant milestone in the deepening relationship between Turkmenistan and Hungary, laying a robust foundation for future cooperation in multiple domains. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Austria, 25 January 2024

 

 

 

 

