President of Turkmenistan received the Vice-President of the European Commission

On Wednesday, 17 January 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas for a discussion aimed at strengthening relations between the EU and the Central Asian nation.

Expressing the EU’s commitment, Schinas emphasized the Union’s long-term interest in expanding dialogue with Turkmenistan, a strategic partner and regional leader with notable peacekeeping potential, according to TDH.

President Berdimuhamedov praised the positive trajectory of the multi-faceted partnership, highlighting successful joint projects like SECCA (Sustainable Energy Links in Central Asia), DARYA (Dialogue and Action for Resourceful Youth), BOMCA-10 (Border Management Assistance Program), and CADAP (Central Asia Drug Action Program).

The discussion underlined the presence of leading European companies in various sectors of the Turkmen economy, including oil and gas, energy, construction, and communications.

Recognizing the crucial role of transportation, President Berdimuhamedov underscored the importance of the upcoming EU-Central Asia Investment Forum on sustainable transport. He reiterated Turkmenistan’s active participation and expressed confidence that the forum would pave the way for transforming the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor into a modern, multi-modal, and efficient link between Central Asia and Europe.

In turn, the Vice-President Schinas noted that the implementation by the European Union of new approaches to partnership with Turkmenistan will lay a solid foundation for effective joint activities. ///nCa, 18 January 2024

 

 

