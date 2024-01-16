TDH comments on Turkmenistan – UN cooperation in the field of global climate protection

Here is commentary by Turkmen State News Agency TDH on efforts and progress of Turkmenistan-UN collaboration in the field of climate change:

The statement of the national position on Climate change and Environmental security, made by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28) in Dubai on 1-2 December 2023, was published and distributed in the six official languages of the United Nations as an official document of the 78th session of the General Assembly The UN.

The statement was published on the agenda items titled “Protection of the global climate in the interests of present and future generations of mankind” and “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia”.

The document, in particular, declares Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge and the creation, together with UNEP, of a legal framework for the opening of the UN Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia in Turkmenistan.

In this regard, it should be recalled that, speaking at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan considers participation in this Conference as a milestone event in promoting its international strategy on climate change. It is crucial to ensure continuity and consistency in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s initiatives, starting with the UN Conference on Sustainable Development RIO+20, subsequent major forums, and today’s efforts of Turkmenistan.

The National Climate Change Strategy adopted in 2012 is the starting point for the full-fledged engagement of Turkmenistan in the global climate agenda.

The next logical step was Turkmenistan’s accession to the Paris Climate Agreement. In 2019, a new version of the National Climate Change Strategy was approved in this regard. The document includes an expanded list of measures to adapt almost all key sectors of the economy and social sphere to new requirements. Special attention is paid to the fuel and energy complex, where a lot of work is being done to reduce emissions by increasing the volume of associated petroleum gas utilization and reducing natural gas losses during its transportation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

As a responsible nation, Turkmenistan is aware of the need to continue focused work at the international and national levels to ensure further progress in the fight against climate change and its consequences. One of the most important aspects is Turkmenistan’s contribution to international efforts to reduce methane emissions.

As the President of Turkmenistan noted, at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Turkmenistan expressed support for the new initiative on the Global Methane Pledge and expressed interest in studying the document in detail and participating in its implementation.

Taking into account the recommendations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and with the active support of the United Nations Development Program, in May 2022 Turkmenistan approved Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Climate Agreement. This strategic document provides for a 20 % reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to the 2010 level.

Having announced Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge, the Head of State stressed that at the same time, the country will continue its ongoing cooperation with international organizations and partner States within the framework of existing projects and programs aimed at fulfilling the conditions arising from the Global Methane Pledge.

In the context of broad international cooperation on solving climate problems in Central Asia, promoted by Turkmenistan for many years, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on 13 November 2023. The MoU envisages development of regional programs aimed at transferring climate technologies to Turkmenistan and the Central Asian States.

The Turkmen side considers this document as a first step and a serious legal prerequisite for a substantive study of the issue of opening a UN Regional Center for Technologies Related to Climate Change in Central Asia in Turkmenistan. Thus, Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a specialized UN center for a region with almost 80 million people, possessing unique natural resources and biodiversity, and at the same time being in a zone of serious environmental risks, is gaining real prospects today.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed, being fully committed to continuing multilateral cooperation within the framework of global climate initiatives, Turkmenistan welcomes the Declaration on Climate and Health and considers it important to support it to confirm our common determination and unity on health issues in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. ///TDH, 15 January 2024