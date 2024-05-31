News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Iranian Business Delegation Explores Opportunities in Ashgabat

Iranian Business Delegation Explores Opportunities in Ashgabat

By

A 50-member Iranian business delegation, led by Ramezan Bahrami, Chairman of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Chamber, visited Ashgabat to explore economic opportunities in Turkmenistan.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Turkmenistan, the delegation held meetings with government officials, private sector representatives, and entrepreneurs.

On the first day, the delegation, accompanied by Ambassador Ali Mojtaba Rozbahani, met with Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov. Discussions focused on fostering trade relations between the two countries, highlighting the key role of the private sector.

Throughout their visit, the delegation met with key officials: deputy minister of trade and economy, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Deputy Chairman of the State Commodity Exchange. These meetings focused on building strong partnerships and exploring avenues for future collaboration.

The delegation also connected with Turkmen private sector representatives at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Notably, Iranian representatives from transport and logistics companies established contacts with the Turkmen Logistics Association, umbrella organization for private transport companies in Turkmenistan.

The delegation visited “Abadan haly,” a private carpet company. They toured the textile and yarn production departments, gaining insight into the company’s carpet production capabilities.

The parties expressed interest in exploring cooperation opportunities between Abadan haly and Iranian enterprises. ///nCa, 31 May 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Spanish Delegation Explores Trade and Industry Opportunities in Turkmenistan
  2. A meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council held in Ashgabat
  3. Delegation of Uzbekistan visits Turkmenistan
  4. Iranian Chamber Sees Untapped Potential in Trade with Turkmenistan
  5. IRU and Iranian road transport sector explore key regional opportunities – visited border crossing between Iran and Turkmenistan
  6. Last week Iranian oil ministry delegation had meetings in Turkmenistan, offered cooperation in several areas
  7. Turkmen Delegation wrapped up visit to Korea – DPM for energy and construction had a series of meeting with S.Korean business community
  8. Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum held in Ashgabat
  9. Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs to Explore Business Opportunities in Turkmenistan
  10. Phase II of Arkadag city development opens up wide opportunities for the participation of Turkish business, says Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan