Iranian Business Delegation Explores Opportunities in Ashgabat

A 50-member Iranian business delegation, led by Ramezan Bahrami, Chairman of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Chamber, visited Ashgabat to explore economic opportunities in Turkmenistan.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Turkmenistan, the delegation held meetings with government officials, private sector representatives, and entrepreneurs.

On the first day, the delegation, accompanied by Ambassador Ali Mojtaba Rozbahani, met with Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov. Discussions focused on fostering trade relations between the two countries, highlighting the key role of the private sector.

Throughout their visit, the delegation met with key officials: deputy minister of trade and economy, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Deputy Chairman of the State Commodity Exchange. These meetings focused on building strong partnerships and exploring avenues for future collaboration.

The delegation also connected with Turkmen private sector representatives at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Notably, Iranian representatives from transport and logistics companies established contacts with the Turkmen Logistics Association, umbrella organization for private transport companies in Turkmenistan.

The delegation visited “Abadan haly,” a private carpet company. They toured the textile and yarn production departments, gaining insight into the company’s carpet production capabilities.

The parties expressed interest in exploring cooperation opportunities between Abadan haly and Iranian enterprises. ///nCa, 31 May 2024